(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review Score: 4/5 – ‘ Great!’

✅ Pros:

🔫 Sound is tuned for competitive gaming

🤫 Superb active noise cancellation

😮 The microphone sounds phenomenal

🪶 Light as a feather and comfortable to wear

🛜 Lots of connectivity options

💥 Loud enough for most games

🤝 Simultaneous Bluetooth support is always a winner

❌ Cons:

💰 One of the most expensive gaming headsets

🧲 Attracts fingerprints like crazy

🪫 Battery life is rather short compared to rivals

🤷‍♂️ Sony’s spatial audio solution isn’t the best

😒 PC players have to deal with Sony’s Inzone software

Walmart: Sony Inzone H9 II

Best Buy: Sony Inzone H9 II

Amazon: Sony Inzone H9 II

The Shortcut Review

Sony has become synonymous with producing excellent headphones, with its XM line beloved by many. You’d think, then, that creating a pair of gaming headphones would be an easy task – yet frankly, that hasn’t been the case. At least until now.

The Sony Inzone H9 II is the best gaming headset yet from the Japanese electronics giant, taking many cues from the Sony XM6 headphones. While they don’t quite share the same sound signature, the Inzone H9 II headset benefits in several ways, specifically noise cancelling.

You won’t get any distracting hum from an air conditioner, whine from PC fans, or outside interference while wearing the Sony Inzone H9 II. The noise cancelling is excellent, though admittedly I haven’t been able to test them on a flight. Either way, I’m confident they’d pass the test.

The microphone delivers in spades, offering crystal-clear clarity, brilliant noise suppression, and is freely adjustable so you can position it where you like.

One surprise that certainly isn’t borrowed from the Sony XM6 line is the Inzone H9 II’s top-class microphone. The headset has been created in partnership with the esports organization Fnatic, where communication is key during heated competitions. Thankfully, the microphone delivers in spades, offering crystal-clear clarity, brilliant noise suppression, and is freely adjustable so you can position it where you like.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Sony Inzone H9 II specs 🛠️

Price: $349.99

Colors: Black, White

Driver size: 30mm

Weight: 260g approx. without mic

Battery life: 30 hours with ANC off

The Sony Inzone H9 II also doesn’t disappoint with its audio quality. It may only sport 30mm drivers, but they pack a punch and are fine-tuned for competitive games. I was acutely aware of opposing players’ positions, yet the audio was still rich and engaging to listen to.

Unfortunately, the biggest downside of the Sony Inzone H9 II is the price. At $349.99 (though you can often find it for less), it’s competing with the very best gaming headsets out there. And while it can go toe-to-toe in several aspects, other headsets we’ve tested like the Astro A50X, SteelSeries Nova Pro, or Audeze Maxwell, either deliver a few more features or better sound. Still, if noise cancelling is a priority, the Sony Inzone H9 II is a fine choice for gamers. Read my full Sony Inzone H9 II review below.

A review unit was provided by Sony.

What I loved about the Sony Inzone H9 II ❤️

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🔫 Superb sound for competitive gaming. Even though I think the Astro A50X delivers a more exciting sound overall, the Sony Inzone H9 II – with a bit of tweaking – delivers a balanced and pleasing audio profile. Bass heads may crave a little more low-end, but the mids and treble were never too overpowering, and there were a few times where I could pinpoint an enemy in PUBG that was creeping up on my location. Imaging was excellent, but the closed-back design means they don’t provide the widest soundstage.

You’ll barely feel the Sony Inzone H9 II when it’s on your head, thanks to its super lightweight design.

🤫 Best-in-class noise cancelling. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the Sony Inzone H9 II noise cancelling tech is second to none. I couldn’t hear the usual fan noise from my PC or the outside road that sometimes bleeds through. It also didn’t create that uncomfortable, pressurized effect that can plague some noise cancelling headphones. There’s also a transparency or ambient mode, and the option to turn ANC off.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🎤 Exceptional microphone quality. The Sony Inzone H9 II was developed in collaboration with Fnatic, the leading esports organization. The fruits of that partnership are apparent in the headset’s excellent cardioid boom microphone, which is one of the best I’ve tested. It’s crystal clear, does a fantastic job of blocking out background noise, and can be positioned however you like thanks to the adjustable gooseneck design.

🪶 Super lightweight. You’ll barely feel the Sony Inzone H9 II when it’s on your head, thanks to its super lightweight design. It’s just 273 grams with the mic attached, and the unique ski-like headband, which looks simple but works well, distributes the weight evenly across your head without creating any pressure points. And the large earcups mean there’s plenty of room, even for those with big lugholes like me.

🤲 Earcups swivel to lie flat. If you like keeping your headset on but not on your head, it’s always nice when the earcups can swivel to lie flat. Pleasingly, the Sony Inzone H9 II review earcups can swivel either way, meaning you can wear them around your neck comfortably or lie them flat on a desk.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🔈 Loud enough for every game. The volume level can make or break many headsets I’ve tested, as some are simply too quiet. If there isn’t headroom to spare, I’ve found that some games like PUBG just aren’t loud enough. While I’d prefer a touch more volume, the Sony Inzone H9 II gets loud enough for my liking, and the noise cancelling means you’re also not vying with other sound sources.

👍 You can use them wired with noise cancelling. It’s always refreshing to see a pair of wireless headphones include a 3.5mm jack so they can be used wired. Sometimes wireless isn’t always the best option, despite its convenience, and the flexibility is welcome. It’s also nice that noise cancelling works in wired mode, which usually isn’t the case.

🤝 Simultaneous Bluetooth support. Being able to listen to a Bluetooth source and game audio simultaneously has become a must-have feature, especially at higher price points. The Sony Inzone H9 II thankfully includes this option, allowing you to watch some TikTok while you wait for your next match to load.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

👏 Mic mute light and dedicated button. There’s nothing worse than realizing your mic isn’t muted and everyone has been listening in to your conversation. The Sony Inzone H9 II includes a nice big mute button on the top of the headset, but there’s also a visible red light that comes on near the microphone capsule. If the microphone is detached, an audio cue plays to let you know if you are muted or not.

What I disliked about the Sony Inzone H9 II 💔

🧲 Fingerprint magnet. The matte plastic used on the Sony Inzone H9 II headset may make it nice and light, but the black material is prone to picking up fingerprints, grease and grime. You’ll want to keep a soft cloth nearby if you’re someone who likes to keep their devices looking pristine.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

👂 Spatial Audio sacrifices volume. Sony lets you create your own spatial audio profile by taking pictures of your ears (seriously) and following a few prompts. You’ll need to use the 360 Spatial Sound mobile and Sound Connect app to dial in your profile, but once you’re done it syncs with the Inzone PC app. Unfortunately, when using the spatial audio profile, the headset’s overall volume is noticeably reduced, so I kept it off.

🤔 Doesn’t work with Dolby Atmos or DTS Headphone:X. This was an odd one. The Sony Inzone H9 II is recognized as speakers, not headphones, by Windows 11. It meant I couldn’t enable Dolby Atmos or DTS Headphone:X, no matter how hard I tried. Funnily enough, I could change the spatial audio settings on the microphone, which obviously had no effect, but not the headset audio.

There’s no denying that the Sony Inzone H9 II headset is expensive.

🤷‍♂️ Sony Inzone software isn’t the best. I didn’t like Sony’s Inzone software when I reviewed the first Sony Inzone H9 headset, and while it’s certainly improved, it’s still rather clunky. Thankfully, you only need it for PC, and any changes or EQs you make are saved to the headset itself. Other companies are moving to web-based software, too, removing the need for unnecessary program installs. Hopefully, Sony will follow suit.

🔋 Battery life is fine, but dwarfed by others. With ANC off, the Sony Inzone H9 II lasts around 30 hours. That’s more than enough for most gamers, but there are other headsets that can be used for far longer or come with dedicated charging docks for a similar, if not cheaper, price.

💰 Premium price tag. There’s no denying that the Sony Inzone H9 II headset is expensive. At $349.99, it’s keeping company with some of the most expensive gaming headsets on the market, but it doesn’t include quite as many thrills. Yes, the noise cancelling is a highlight, as is the brilliant microphone, but some may find the audio a little underwhelming for the price, along with the average battery life.

Should you buy the Sony Inzone H9 II? 🤔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Yes, if…

✅ You want a first-class noise cancelling gaming headset

✅ You chat a lot with friends or want a headset with a mic for work calls

✅ You play a lot of competitive multiplayer games and want an edge

No, if…

❌ You like a bass-heavy, exciting-sounding headset for single-player games

❌ You want a headset that lasts for days and days before it needs to be charged

❌ You’re don’t require active noise cancelling

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.