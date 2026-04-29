Best Nacon RIG R8 Spectre Pro HS EQ settings: get the most out of the headset’s graphene drivers
The Nacon RIG R8 Spectre Pro HS benefits from some fine-tuning
The Nacon RIG R8 Spectre Pro HS is a great option for those looking for a gaming headset that includes every feature you’d want, and costs less than $200. However, you’ll want to try our best Nacon RIG R8 Spectre Pro HS EQ settings to improve the headset’s stock audio quality.
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Out of the box, the Nacon RIG R8 Spectre Pro HS is tuned for first-person shooters. And while that’s fine for picking out audio cues like footsteps and reload sounds, it isn’t the best for more immersive games or general media consumption. Our EQ aims to address this imbalance and also helps make the headset a little louder.
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Don’t forget to check out our Nacon RIG R8 Spectre Pro HS review for more information about the headset.
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