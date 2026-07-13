Amazon: Edifier G5 Max

The Edifier G5 Max features excellent sound quality, brilliant battery life, and is incredibly comfortable to wear for hours at a time. For $150, they’re a great pick for audiophiles, but you’ll want to dial in our best Edifier G5 Max EQ settings to take them to the next level.

While the default ‘Game’ preset is perfectly fine, the Edifier G5 Max can be enhanced by heading into the EQ and enabling some features like THX Spatial audio if you’re on PC. For media and music, I found the ‘Music’ preset was more than serviceable, but you can also change the stock settings to your liking.

Don’t forget to check out our Edifier G5 Max review to find out why this is one of the best-sounding headsets we’ve tested in quite some time.