We almost have all the crucial details about Microsoft's Xbox handheld. However, we're still waiting for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-order date to be announced.

Pre-orders were widely predicted to begin on August 20, 2025, the same day Microsoft announced the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X release date will be October 16, 2025.

According to leaker billbil-kun of Dealabs, Microsoft is now eyeing a pre-order date of Thursday, September 25 – less than a month before the two handhelds are released.

Billbil-kun also discussed how the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price, which still hasn't been officially announced, has changed in recent months and likely caused the pre-order date to be pushed back.

It's widely expected that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X will cost $899.99 and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally will cost $549.99. This was confirmed by Best Buy listings, which have now been changed.

Billbil-kun says that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally was priced at $499.99, then $599.99, and is now set to release for $549.99. Microsoft said that it needed "more time to figure out the macro-economic impact to pricing", so there's a chance the price of each handheld could change once more.

However, after seeing Sony announce a PS5 price increase, it's unlikely the price of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally will come down. Sony raised the price of all PS5 consoles in the US by $50, and Nintendo also raised the price of the Nintendo Switch and various accessories last month.

