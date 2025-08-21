(Credit: Team Cherry)

🤝 Hollow Knight: Silksong has joined a very exclusive club of Switch 2 games

💨 The game supports up to 120fps, which isn't taken advantage of by many other games

👉 The previous Hollow Knight game also supported 120fps, but only on other platforms

🙌 Other games to support the feature include Mina The Hollower and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Hollow Knight: Silksong has joined a very exclusive list of Nintendo Switch 2 games by supporting one important feature.

According to a recent video from GVG, they've played Silksong at Gamescom and headed into the menus of the game to find out it's another Nintendo Switch 2 120fps Switch 2 game.

Essentially, this means it's part of an exclusive club of games that can take advantage of the Switch 2's increased power and its 7.9-inch Full HD 120Hz refresh rate screen for smoother gameplay.

The video also explains that the 120fps frame rate option also applies to the Xbox version of Silksong, and that the game's predecessor also supported the feature.

Silksong has been one of the most hotly-anticipated games in recent memory, being first announced by indie developers Team Cherry in 2019 as a sequel to the original Hollow Knight, with very sporadic updates since then.

It's only been in recent months that the game was confirmed to still be in development, before appearing in the trailer for the upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally consoles at the Xbox Games Showcase, and finally being shown off at Gamescom this week.

Thankfully, we don’t have much longer to wait, as the game is out September 4, 2025.

Smooth sailing

There aren't many games that support 120Hz output on the Switch 2 to take advantage of its higher refresh rate screen, especially as Silksong lets you play at 120fps in both handheld and docked mode, when manually enabled.

Other games that can utilize the feature include Mina The Hollower, which was the first Switch 2 game to support 120fps and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which allows doe 1080p/120fps when docked and 720p/120fps when the console is in handheld mode.

The Switch 2 Welcome Tour title also makes use of 120fps output, though the minigames are more of a tech demo than actual games.

The Switch 2 also supports variable refresh rate, or VRR, in its handheld mode, and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition uses this mode to run the game 40fps.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.