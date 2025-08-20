👀 Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is set to release on October 16, 2025, with listings live at Best Buy but no pre-order date is available yet

💰 The Xbox Ally X is expected to cost $899.99, while the Xbox Ally will be $549.99, making it $100 more than the Asus ROG Ally X

👉 Accessories include a 100W charger dock for $100 and a $69.99 official case

💪 Both handhelds feature a 7-inch 1080p screen with VRR, with the Ally X targeting 1080p gaming and the Ally focusing on 720p

Best Buy: Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

Microsoft just announced the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X release date, and now listings for the console are live at Best Buy.

The Xbox handheld is due to release on October 16, 2025, but no pre-order date has been given. It means that, for now, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Best Buy listings are merely placeholders.

However, what the listings do reveal is the widely predicted Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price. The most powerful version of Microsoft's handheld is expected to cost $899.99, and the Steam Deck-like Asus ROG Xbox Ally will cost $549.99.

Microsoft still hasn't shared the price of the handhelds, and recently told IGN it was due to needing "more time to figure out the macro-economic impact to pricing". It means the final price could go up or, as we've seen with every other electronics device, go up.

"This is always a challenge," Jason Ronald, Microsoft's vice president of Xbox gaming devices & ecosystem, told IGN, replying to a question about no price announcement in a roundtable interview, "and you always try to find the right balance between affordability and price point, and I think especially in a mobile form factor that also adds in dimensions such as battery life in as well. And then, as you said, the macro-economic climate is challenging."

"I think we will have to... we need more time to figure the macro-economic impact to pricing, and that's why we'll be sharing more later, in September and October," Asus senior vice president Shawn Yen added, speaking to IGN.

If the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price is correct – which it likely will be – the handheld will be $100 more than the Asus ROG Ally X. It will also be double the price of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Best Buy has also listed various Asus ROG Xbox Ally accessories. The 100W charger dock, which includes HDMI, USB-C and USB-A ports, costs $100. The official Asus ROG Xbox Ally case costs $69.99.

Microsoft showed off the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally in more detail at Gamescom. It was revealed that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally is designed to focus on playing games at a 720p resolution, while the more powerful Xbox Ally X should let you hit 1080p. Both handhelds feature the same 7-inch 1080p screen with VRR.

Games will also be tested and flagged as compatible or incompatible with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, similar to how Valve has a Steam Deck Verified badge for games that should run well with no major issues.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.