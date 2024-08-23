Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

🍎 Apple is expected to host an event on September 10 in Cupertino

📱iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are expected to be revealed

⌚The Apple Watches 10 could get a 10th-anniversary redesign

🎧 Two sets of AirPods may show up, including AirPods 4

🗓️ The iPhone 16 release date should therefore be September 20

Want more evidence that the iPhone 16 release date is next month? The top source for Apple leaks says that the next iPhones – presumably called the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro – will launch on September 10.

That's according to a new report from Mark Gurnamn at Bloomberg, who says that according to “people familiar with the situation,” the Cupertino tech giant will, in fact, have a big event in just under three weeks.

New iPhone 16 is right around the corner

🗓️ It's not official… yet. It's worth pointing out that this report doesn't confirm Apple is hosting an event on September 10. It's still a rumor at this point, but if Bloomberg is right in that they mention press invitations to the event are going out next week, expect Apple to confirm this or a similar date sooner rather than later.

📱 iPhone 16 specs preview. Rumors have hinted that Apple will upgrade the iPhone in meaningful ways, such as with the new A18 processor that will bring new Apple Intelligence features to the flagships. The iPhone 16 will also feature a capacitive button for capturing photos and opening camera apps without having to touch the screen. The same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch form factors are also expected to pop up. Expect new iPhone 16 colors, including an iPhone 16 Pro in Bronze.

📸 All-new cameras and sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro. Meanwhile, the more expensive iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get even bigger, going from iPhone 16 Pro’s 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches. The 16 Pro Max will be the biggest iPhone ever at 6.9 inches, compared to 6.7 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Both will have slimmer bezels, the same capacitive camera button as the regular iPhone 16, and the new A18 Pro processor, as well as new Apple Intelligence features. They’re also expected to get substantial camera upgrades, with all-new hardware on the back, including a new 48MP main camera and 48MP ultra-wide. The telephoto camera could switch to a periscope lens for better zoom.

The new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may have larger screen sizes (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

New Apple Watch and AirPods, too

🍎We’re expecting a LOT more, too. Apple has been rumored for a while to be working on a bunch of different products for its September event, not just the iPhone 16. The reports indicated that we’ll see the new Apple Watch 10 and a redesigned Apple Watch Series X with a thinner profile and more premium appearance.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also expected to pop up, but there's no word on what Apple could do to make it a valuable upgrade from the Ultra 2. In addition, there are supposed to be some new versions of the AirPods, including the AirPods 4.

🥳 Perhaps a surprise or two? You never know what Apple might have up its sleeve during its events, so there's a solid chance that they will come up with some surprises before the show wraps up. Maybe we’ll get a big software update for the Apple Vision Pro.

🆚 Apple will have to answer what Google brought to the table in August with its four new Android phones. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review got a preview score. Google is also launching the Google Pixel Watch 3 with excellent battery life on September 10, the same day the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch 10 are supposed to be announced. What timing!