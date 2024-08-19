(Credit: The Shortcut)

🆕 Apple could reveal two new AirPods in September

💰 A budget model and third-generation replacement model will be introduced

👀 Current AirPods owners can look forward to a new firmware that adds new features

💪 Apple will want to corner the budget wireless earbuds market amid new competition

Apple may refresh its AirPods lineup with two new entries for Fall 2024. The company has reportedly been working on a budget version of its wireless earbuds and a higher-priced version featuring active noise cancellation.

The cheaper model will offer basic functionality but be significantly cheaper, while the more expensive model will sit between the budget and Pro AirPods, replacing the current third-generation model.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says the two models will be easier to distinguish and unify the current charging cases, which include Lightning and USB-C.

Apple is also releasing new firmware for its existing AirPods which will add new head gesture controls and improved noise isolation. That’s good news for everyone who already owns a pair of AirPods, though don’t be surprised if Apple offers some exclusive features to its latest and greatest models.

Bloomberg’s new report matches what we’ve previously heard about Apple’s AirPods lineup, and the revised models could be announced at Apple’s iPhone 16 reveal even in September. We’ll be covering the event in detail, so stay tuned to The Shortcut for more.

