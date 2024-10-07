👀 Amazon appears to have a great PS5 offer for its Prime Big Day Deals event

Amazon has knocked $70 off the PS5 Slim as part of its Prime Big Day Deals event. However, the deal seems to have gone live early, as it’s now only $50 off.

Should the PS5 Slim deal return, it’ll return to the lowest price we’ve seen on Sony’s console since Black Friday last year and is unlikely to be beaten this November. The PS5 Slim was down to $426.55 (was $499.99) and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition was just $379.99 (was $449.99) for Prime members.

Walmart and Best Buy have matched Amazon’s current $50 off deal, but it’s worth holding on until Amazon’s Prime Big Day Deals event goes live to see if the price returns to its lowest since Black Friday.

Of course, you might be eyeing up the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition or even the new PS5 Pro. After selling out almost immediately, PS5 30th Anniverary pre-orders start again on October 10. You’ll need to sign up for a Walmart+ subscription to access the console when pre-orders go live at 10am ET / 7am PT.

Sadly, the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle will not be available as only 12,300 units were made and quickly snapped up. You’re only chance of getting one is by paying way over the odds on eBay or subscribing to The Shortcut as we plan on giving the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console away to one lucky subscriber in the future.

