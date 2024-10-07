👏 The deals have already begun at Amazon

🙌 Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, but you can save on LG OLED TVs

💰 The LG C4 series is on sale across every model

😁 The deals are available to everyone, not just Prime members

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, October 8, but this early LG C4 OLED deal shouldn’t be missed. Thankfully, it’s open to everyone, not just Prime members.

The LG C4 OLED, which comes in a range of screen sizes, is one of the best TVs you can buy. It’s perfect for movie lovers, gamers, and those who demand pristine picture quality.

It’s bound to be a big seller during Prime Day, especially at these low prices. The LG C4 OLED 48-inch model is $996 (was $1,599), the 55-inch model is $1,296 (was $1,999), the 65-inch model is just $1,496 (was $2,699), and the 77-inch model is $2,496 (was $3,699).

Amazon: LG C4 48-inch

Amazon: LG C4 55-inch

Amazon: LG C4 65-inch

Amazon: LG C4 77-inch

LG has led the way with its OLED displays, continually delivering improved brightness, color, and HDR with every new release. The LG C4 series is no difference, offering every modern-day display technology you could hope for along with a captivating picture that looks pristine from any angle.

Gamers will also love the LG C4 OLED series, as it boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, includes four HDMI 2.1 ports, and also features Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium for a stutter-free experience with zero screen tearing.

I first purchased an LG OLED C8 many years ago and later bought a CX. I still use both TVs today and wouldn’t consider buying another brand as they’ve been impeccable from day one. Whichever size you choose, the LG OLED C4 series is a great investment

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.