🔥 Amazon has revealed its new Fire HD 8 tablet

👍 The tablet features more RAM, an improved camera, and a tempting price point

📆 All three Fire HD 8 tablets are on sale until October 9

🤖 The Fire HD 8 also features generative AI to help you get things done

Ahead of Prime Day in October, Amazon has refreshed its popular Fire HD 8 tablet lineup and you can get up to 50% off thanks to an introductory pricing offer.

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 is $54.99 until October 9. After October 9, it’ll cost $99.99. The Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Pro are also on sale for $69.99. After October 9, expect to pay $139.99, respectively.

Amazon: New Fire HD 8

Amazon: New Fire HD 8 Kids

Amazon: New Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

The new Fire HD 8 retains the same vibrant 8-inch HD display but now features 50% more RAM for enhanced performance while streaming, gaming, browsing, or downloading. It should mean all your favorite apps run smoother than before, too.

Amazon has also improved the tablet’s camera. You’ll find an upgraded 5MP rear-facing camera, and Amazon says the tablet will also last up to 13 hours before it runs out of power.

Like before, there are kid-friendly versions of the Fire HD 8 tablet. The Fire HD 8 Kids is designed for 3 to 7-year-olds, while the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is more suitable for kids aged 6 to 12. A subscription to Amazon Kids+ is included, which lets children access thousands of books, games, videos, and apps.

However, perhaps the main feature of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is its generative AI capabilities. You can use AI to transform your writing with Writing Assist, save time with Webpage Summaries, and customize your device with Wallpaper Creator.

Remember: you only have until October 9 to take advantage of the introductory pricing, so if you like the look of Amazon’s new tablet lineup, don’t wait around too long.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.