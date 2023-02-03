Sony has revealed that almost 30% of monthly active PS5 users never actually owned a PS4, which bodes well for the console’s future success.

In a company presentation about its latest earning results, Sony said: “Due to the penetration of PS5, the percentage of PS5 users in the number of monthly active users (MAU) in December increased to about 30%.

“In addition, nearly 30% of PS5’s MAUs are users who never used a PS4, so, with the spread of PS5, the acquisition of new users is progressing”.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 active users

🤯 Sony has said almost 30% of PS5 owners never owned a PS4

👍 It means the PS5 is reaching new players who usually wouldn’t buy a console

💰 PS4 players who have transitioned to PS5 are also playing and spending more

📈 Sony has sold more than 32 million PS5 consoles since its launch in November 2020

If the PS5 is to hit the heights of the PlayStation 4 – which has sold 117.2 million units to date – it’s not enough to simply attract players who are loyal to the PlayStation ecosystem or familiar with Sony’s products. Sony needs to bring in new and lapsed gamers alike and, judging by these new figures, it’s managing to do so.

Still, Sony will want to ensure it pleases existing PlayStation players, and fortunately, it appears to be getting the balance right. Players who transitioned from PS4 to PS5 are playing for longer and spending significantly more money on Sony’s new console.

Sony shared that PS5 sales are absolutely flying at the moment. The Japanese company shipped 7.1 million PS5 consoles in three months leading up to December 31, 2022, which was double the 3.9 million it manage in the same quarter in 2021.

The huge increase in sales (and supply) lines up with Sony’s promise that the PS5 stock shortage has finally come to an end, which is good news for those who are still waiting to play the best PS5 games.

Sony is continuing to improve users’ experience on PS5, too, as a new update is now in beta and it fixes three issues I’ve had with PlayStation 5 since it launched.

The company’s second stab at virtual reality is also nearly here, with PSVR 2 set to release on February 22. Sony says it hasn’t cut PSVR 2 production after a Bloomberg report suggested the PSVR 2 wasn’t selling as well as hoped.

Check out all the confirmed PSVR 2 games on the way and don’t forget to get your PSVR 2 pre-order in if you want to ensure you have a headset in time for launch.