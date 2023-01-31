Sony has refuted a report from Bloomberg that suggested demand was low for PSVR 2, its next-gen virtual reality headset.

Earlier today, Bloomberg said that Sony had adjusted its launch shipment goal of two million units to around 1.5 million, implying that the PSVR 2 isn’t selling as well as Sony hoped, despite the success of PS5.

But it turns out that might not be the case. The Japanese company has strongly denied the report, and told GamesIndustry.biz that it’s “seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village.”

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSVR 2 demand

🙅‍♂️ Sony has swiftly denied Bloomberg’s original report

🗣️ Bloomberg said Sony had cut PSVR 2 production amid low demand

🤫 Sony says that isn’t true and that fans are enthusiastic about the VR headset

🥽 PSVR 2 launches on February 22 for $549

It’s unlikely that Sony would openly agree that PSVR 2 pre-orders are below expectations, but there are a few reasons why that may be the case.

As it stands, you can only pre-order the PSVR 2 from Sony directly, and not from other retailers. Add in the $549 price tag – which is more than a PS5 itself – a cost of living crisis, the fact PlayStation 5 consoles have only just become easier to buy, and the lack of backward compatibility with original PSVR games, it isn’t too hard to believe that demand may be lower than Sony would like.

Sony, though, is clearly bullish about its next-gen virtual reality headset and the PSVR 2 launch lineup is certainly impressive. We’ve rounded up all the PSVR 2 games you can look forward to on February 22, where we’ll get a better idea of just how in-demand PlayStation VR2 really is.

Check out our PSVR 2 hands-on review from CES 2023 for more information about Sony’s next-gen headset, and stay tuned for our full review in the future.