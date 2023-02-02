(Credit: Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Sony has detailed everything players can expect in a new PS5 update, which is now rolling out to invited beta participants.

The update adds a number of fan-requested features, such as Discord voice chat and several quality-of-life changes. But it also fixes three big issues I had with Sony’s console: VRR support for 1440p displays, the ability to update the DualSense wirelessly, and how the console handles PS4 and PS5 save files.

Sony provided a quick breakdown of everything that’s included in the upcoming PS5 update on its blog, but here’s a deeper explanation of each change.

New social features

Discord voice chat 🗣️

Perhaps the headline feature of this PS5 update is Discord voice chat integration. You’ll be able to join Discord voice chats on your PS5 console and chat with friends on other gaming platforms, which is great for games that support cross-play.

Start or request a Share Screen from your friend’s profile 👀

Share Screen is one of the more under-utilized features of the PS5, but it lets you share your gameplay or watch what your friend is currently playing. This update will make it easier to start a Share Screen, as you can do so directly from your friend’s profile.

New “Join Game” icon in Party Chats 🥳

When you’re in a party chat, you can join a friend’s game directly by selecting a player, then selecting ‘Join Game’ from the menu. This will let you jump into whatever game your friends are playing faster than before.

New “Friends Who Play” tile 👯‍♀️

You can now see which friends own a game you’re playing in the game hubs menu. You’ll also see what your friends are currently doing, and it’s easier to access their profiles.

Manually upload game captures to the PlayStation App 📸

You can now manually select and upload individual screenshots or gameplay clips to the PS App from your console. Before, players were at the mercy of the auto-upload functionality of the PS App, but now you can choose exactly what you want to share, including older screenshots and clips you may have.

New gameplay and personalization options

Variable refresh rate support for 1440p resolution 🙌

One of the frustrating things about PS5 1440p support was that VRR wouldn’t work. That’s no longer the case, however, as this new update will finally correct that issue. Sony says more 1440p displays will also be supported with this update.

Game library enhancements ✅

You can now sort and filter games in your Gamelist. You can use filters to find the best PS5 games, the best PS4 games, and upcoming PSVR 2 games more easily.

New game presets for multiplayer games ✋

If you’ve ever worried about who can join your game when playing online, new presets will let you set your preferences to manage who can join and who can invite other players to any multiplayer sessions you’ve created.

Go to ‘Settings’ > ‘Saved Data and Game/App Settings’ > ‘Game Presets’ > ‘Online Multiplayer Sessions’ > and select your preferences in ‘Who Can Join’ and ‘Who Can Invite’.

New accessibility and ease-of-use features

PS4 to PS5 saved data migration 📁

The PS5 hasn’t handled PS4 to PS5 save data transfers very gracefully in the past, but that’s thankfully about to change. Now when you download or install a PS4 game on your PS5, a notification that PS4 saved data is available in your PlayStation Network cloud storage will appear. Simply select the notification to download your saved data.

The same is true if you install a PS5 game that can load PS4 saved data. You’ll see the same notification, allowing you to carry on your PS4 progress on the PS5 version if a game supports the feature.

PS5 to PS5 data transfer 💿

Transferring data from one PS5 to another will be a lot simpler in the future. You’ll be able to transfer games, saved data, user profiles, settings, screenshots, and video to another PS5 using a local Wi-Fi connection or a LAN cable. The process won’t remove or modify the data on your original PS5 console either, handy if you’ve picked up a second PlayStation 5 to play in another room.

Screen reader improvements 🔎

The screen reader feature will now give more detailed guidance when you’re navigating the PS5.

Wirelessly update your DualSense Controller 🎮

One of the biggest changes that I’ve been waiting to see is the option to update the DualSense controller wirelessly. That may sound like a trivial thing, but digging out a USB cable whenever the DualSense needed an update felt archaic compared to how seamless everything else is on PS5. Thankfully, that’ll no longer be the case soon, as you’ll be able to update the pad without needing a clunky cable.

Game capture using voice command

New voice commands on PS5 will now let you save your video clips using your voice. Just like Xbox One owners were able to do when that console launched with Kinect, you’ll be able to say “Hey PlayStation, capture that!” to save a video clip of your recent gameplay. You can also record more specific portions of your gameplay by saying, “Hey PlayStation, capture the last five minutes.”

If that wasn’t enough, you can also start manually recording your gameplay, useful if you know you’re about to do something cool. Just say, “Hey PlayStation, start recording” and “Hey PlayStation, stop recording” when you’re done.

Voice commands are still in preview and only available in English for beta participants with accounts registered in the US and UK.

What’s missing from this PS5 update?

PS5 players are still waiting for 3D audio support for home theater systems, dynamic themes for the homescreen, and detailed patch notes for games – something which was available on PS4. The update also doesn’t include PS5 game streaming, which was rumored to be coming.

Still, this is a sizable update that ultimately improves the user experience on PS5 and adds a few desirable features to boot. There’s a chance Sony has included some hidden features or made some unannounced changes, too, which has often been the case with past updates.