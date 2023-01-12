➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Discord on PS5

💬 The next big PS5 update could add Discord voice chat and game streaming

🆚 Discord integration is already available on Xbox Series X|S consoles

☁️ The update will also let PS5 owners stream games without having to download them

📆 Rumors suggest the new system update is scheduled for March 8, 2023

A new PS5 update that adds support for the DualSense Edge controller may have only dropped today, but rumors are already circulating as to when the next major PlayStation 5 update will arrive.

According to Insider Gaming, Discord voice chat integration could be heading to Sony’s console as early as March 8. Update 7.00 will also let PlayStation 5 owners stream games via the cloud, similar to Xbox Cloud Gaming, saving you precious storage space.

The ability to stream PS5 games could be locked behind PlayStation Plus Premium, Sony’s most expensive tier of its revamped subscription service. Under the project name “Cronus”, the cloud streaming solution has reportedly been in development for months, says Insider Gaming’s sources.

Unlike Microsoft, which lets gamers stream Xbox games on console, PC and mobile, Sony currently only lets players use Remote Play to stream PS5 games running natively on their console, or stream PS3 games via PlayStation Plus Premium.

A public beta for the new PS5 update is tipped to begin in the coming days and will end on January 30. Discord integration, however, will not be functional in the beta.

In May 2021, Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan announced a partnership with the popular networking app. We’ve also seen clear signs that Discord is coming to PS5 in the past.

“At PlayStation, we’re constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories,” said Ryan in Sony’s announcement last year. “It’s in this spirit that we’re excited to announce a new partnership with Discord, the communication service popularized by gamers and used by more than 140 million people every month around the world. “Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network. Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.”

Discord voice chat came to Xbox consoles back in July last year, and lets gamers on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One chat with anyone on a Discord voice channel on mobile, PC and console.

It remains to be seen how Sony will integrate Discord into PS5, but it’s a desirable feature, especially for those who enjoy cross-play titles.