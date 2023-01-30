(Credit: Naughty Dog)

A new PlayStation advert called “Live from PS5” seems to allude to Uncharted 5, or at least a spin-off for Sony’s current-gen console.

Even though Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann recently said the studio was “moving on” from the Uncharted series and that there was no pressure from Sony to create another game, the PlayStation ad seems to suggest otherwise.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Uncharted 5

👀 A new PS5 advert has hinted at a new Uncharted game

🤔 Uncharted 5 would be the next game in the series, though a spin-off is more likely

👋 Developer Naughty Dog recently said it had “moved on” from Uncharted

🆕 But Sony could task another studio to carry on the franchise

The ad highlights some of the best PS5 games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnorak as well as some of the biggest PS5 games of 2023 on the way like Final Fantasy 16.

However, at the 43-second mark, a quick glimpse is shown of a young girl with short blonde hair walking through a cave toward an ancient treasure. A few seconds later, she’s seen blowing the dust off the treasure. You can see it for yourself in the video below.

Fans have begun to speculate that the girl in the video is none other than Cassie Drake, the daughter of Nathan and Elena. Cassie appears at the end of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and shows a clear interest in the adventuring past of her parents.

With Naughty Dog seemingly washing its hands of Uncharted, that doesn’t mean another Sony studio couldn’t be tasked with carrying on the series. We’ve already seen successful spin-offs on the Uncharted formula with Uncharted: Golden Abyss on the PS Vita and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and focusing on a character like Cassie would make sense as a way to soft reboot the franchise.

As someone who has thoroughly enjoyed every entry in the Uncharted series, I’d be more than happy to continue the treasure-hunting heroics, though it’s understandable why Naughty Dog would want to move on at this stage. There’s still a chance the company could turn its attention to The Last of Us 3, too.

Sony recently announced that the PS5 stock shortage has finally come to end, hence why it’s kickstarted the year with a big marketing campaign. The Japanese company also released a PS5 pro controller, and you can read all about it in my PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review.

Next up is the PSVR 2, which releases on February 22. With over 30 PSVR 2 games available at launch or during the launch window, there will be plenty to play on PlayStation VR2 when it arrives for $549.