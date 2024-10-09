🤯 Amazon has knocked 42% off the Samsung 990 Pro SSD 4TB for Prime members

It’s amazing how affordable high-end NVMe SSDs have become, but anything above 2GB is often prohibitively expensive. Fortunately, Amazon has a deal on the excellent Samsung 990 Pro SSD 4TB for just $265.99, saving you 45%.

It works perfectly with Sony’s PS5, letting you upgrade the console’s 825GB (1TB if you have the PS5 Slim) to give you all the storage you’ll ever need. You won’t need to worry about uninstalling or deleting any games, as 4TB provides ample room for all the PS Plus free games every month, and then some.

The ultra-slim integrated heatsink is designed to dissipate heat from your device to prevent any performance issues and the blazing fast read and write speeds mean it won’t hamper the best PS5 games in any way.

It’s easy to install a PS5 SSD, especially if you use our guide. You’ll need to do so at some point, too, as you only get 667GB of usable space on the standard PS5 which fills up fast.

As you might expect, this Samsung 990 Pro SSD 4TB is exclusive to Prime members and is unlikely to last long at this price.

