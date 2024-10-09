👏 The Bose QuietComfort headphones are down to $199 at Amazon

👉 You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal

🤫 The Bose QuietComfort headphones offer excellent noise cancelling

🔋 They also provide an all-day battery life and wired functionality

Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or simply want to shut out the world around you, noise-cancelling headphones have become a must-have piece of tech that most of us can’t live without.

Luckily, you can pick up the Bose QuietComfort headphones for just $199 at Amazon, a saving of 43%. The Bose QuietComfort headphones are widely regarded as some of the best noise cancelling cans available, capable of blocking out everything from airplane noise to air conditioners.

With 24 hours of battery life and fast-charging tech that gives you up to 2.5 hours of playtime from a 15-minute charge, you’ll never be caught short with the Bose QuietComfort headphones. If you do run out of juice, the Bose QuietComfort can be used wired, giving you even more peace of mind.

(Credit: Bose)

An adjustable EQ lets you dial in a sound that suits you, and a transparency mode lets you listen to music while staying aware of your surroundings. If you’ve been in the market for a top-end pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort won’t let you down, especially not at this low price.

