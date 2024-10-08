Our Prime Day deals newsletter ends with exclusive discount codes below ⤵️

🌟 Walmart is competing with Amazon. The winner? You, the consumer!

😃 Its deals are now available for everyone, now just Walmart+ members

✂️ You can get Walmart+ for 50% off this week ($49, was $98)

💻 Today’s Walmart deals are online only (so they’re not in stores)

🔚 Walmart’s deals end on October 13 at 11:59pm ET

Walmart deals – now open to all

There are over 500,000 deals that went live today. Some of them suck, you’re right (I hear that every year). So, we’ve put together the 50 best deals (below) we could find online. You’d expect nothing less from a website called The Shortcut.

📦 Amazon has more deals than any other retailer – in the hundreds of thousands

💰 You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to score the best prices

⚡ Stay tuned to my Twitter/X account for lightning deals throughout the day

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024

Cordless vacuums like the Dyson V7 make cleaning up a breeze. (Credit: Dyson)

🪶 Lightweight for quick, versatile cordless cleaning

⏰ Up to 40 minutes of run time

👏 Deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes

👍 2-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support

💰 Save $140.00 with this deal

Now $259.99 at Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 are still the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. (Credit: Apple)

🎉 Amazon Prime Members can get the AirPods 2 for just $168.99

🆚 That’s cheaper than Walmart’s offer of $189.99

📉 It’s also back to the lowest price we’ve ever seen

🎶 The AirPods 2 continue to get better with software updates from Apple

💰 Save $80.01 with this deal

Now $168.99 at Amazon

✏️ Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote

👴 It’s a LIFETIME activation code, unlike Microsoft Office 365

📆 The 2019 version is one we recommend for Windows & Mac

💰 It’s cheaper than the 2021 version, and little changed between the two

Microsoft Office (PC) $24.97

Microsoft Office (Mac) $24.97

The LG C4 OLED series are fantastic TVs. (Credit: LG)

Amazon: LG C4 48-inch

Amazon: LG C4 55-inch

Amazon: LG C4 65-inch

Amazon: LG C4 77-inch

Imagine never having to delete a PS5 game again. (Credit: Samsung)

🤯 Amazon has knocked 42% off the Samsung 990 Pro SSD 4TB for Prime members

🆚 It’s cheaper than Walmart’s offer of $309.99

🤝 It works perfectly with PS5 and means you can quadruple your storage space

🤏 The PS5 Slim only comes with 1TB of space, and the original model has even less at 825GB

😁 With a 4TB SSD, you’ll probably never need to uninstall a game again

Now $279 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s most capable e-reader. (Credit: Amazon)

👏 Amazon’s Kindle Scribe Essential bundle is almost back to its lowest-ever price

✍️ Prime members can get the Kindle Scribe (16GB), Basic Pen, Leather Folio Cover, and power adapter for $299.97

💰 That’s a saving of $140.00 and just $8 more expensive than Amazon’s best-ever deal

👍 The Kindle Scribe is a digital notebook and e-reader and has the longest battery life of any Kindle

Now $299.97 at Amazon

Give your back and butt the chair they deserve. (Credit: GTRACING)

💰 Walmart has knocked $150 off this awesome gaming chair

⭐️ The GTRACING has a rating of 4.3 stars after over 2,300 reviews

😌 It features, cervical, back, and lumbar support for those long gaming sessions

🥱 It also includes a retractable footrest for when you want to kick back and relax

Now $99.99 at Walmart

Enjoy 98-inches of 4K TV goodness. (Credit: Onn.)

🍿 If you want to bring the cinema to your home, this 98-inch Onn. TV is for you

👌 It has a Roku Smart TV built in and features 4K resolution at 60Hz

🎆 It’s VESA Mount compatible, so you can put it on your wall

💰 Walmart has knocked $500 off the usual asking price

Now $1,498 at Walmart

All Walmart TV deals

The Apple MacBook Air M3 is back down to its lowest-ever price. (Credit: Apple)

😮 The 13-inch Apple 2024 MacBook Air with M3 chip is just $849 at Amazon

🤖 It’s built for Apple Intelligence and includes a 256GB SSD and a backlit keyboard

🎨 The deal applies to all colors, including Starlight and Midnight

📉 Amazon’s deal is back to the lowest we’ve ever seen for the MacBook Air M3

Now $849 at Amazon

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9 is the ultimate PC monitor. (Credit: Samsung)

🔥 Samsung’s stunning ultrawide curved OLED monitor is 41% off at Amazon

😎 It features a Dual QHD display, 240Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium Pro, and HDR 400

😇 It also comes with a 3-year warranty so you can game without worry

🔒 This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members

Now $949.99 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort headphones will block out the world around you. (Credit: Bose)

🎧 Enjoy some peace when you’re commuting or traveling with these Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones

💰 You can save 43% and you don’t even need to be an Amazon Prime member

👂 Includes two listening modes: Quiet and Aware, allowing you to toggle between noise canceling or full awareness of your surroundings

🔋 All-day battery life with up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge

Now $199 at Amazon

The Supersonic Hair Dryer is a must-have beauty product. (Credit: Dyson)

👱‍♀️ The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer dries your hair quickly without damaging it

🪮 Includes five accessories so you can create your perfect style

💰 Prime members can save $100 with this exclusive deal

👉 Alternatively, you can get a refurbished model from Walmart for just $189.99

Now $329.99 at Amazon

Refurbished model for $189.99 at Walmart

Bring the tunes wherever you go with the JBL PartyBox speaker. (Credit: JBL)

💃 The JBL PartyBox Stage 320 portable speaker can liven up any event

💦 It includes 18 hours of playtime and is splashproof

👍 The telescopic handle and sturdy wheels make it easy to move around

👏 It’s currently $200 off at Amazon and you don’t need to be a Prime member

Now $399.95 at Amazon

🧪 Find out your ancestral history with the AncestryDNA kit

📈 AncestryDNA is the top-selling DNA test

🌳 Build your family tree and discover new relatives you never knew existed

🔒 This deal is available exclusively to Prime members

Now $39 at Amazon

The Theragun can provide targeted pain relief and aid recovery. (Credit: TheraGun)

💆‍♂️ Enjoy a targeted, deep-tissue massage with the TheraGun Prime

👌 Includes 4 high-quality foam attachments for different areas of the body

📱 Connects to the Therabody app for personalized wellness routines

💰 Amazon Prime members can get $80 off

Now $209 at Amazon

You can get $50 off both PS5 Slim models. (Credit: Sony)

👍 Amazon and Walmart have knocked $50 off the PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital Edition

👀 There’s a chance we could see the console go lower during Amazon’s Prime Day event, as it was previously spotted at $70 off

💰 However, this is still a great deal if you haven’t bought Sony’s console yet

👏 You don’t need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal

Walmart: PS5 Slim

Walmart: PS5 Slim Digital Edition

Amazon: PS5 Slim

Amazon: PS5 Slim Digital Edition

Zip around at 15 MPH with the EVERCROSS E8 scooter. (Credit: EVERCROSS)

💨 Get around in a flash with this motorized scooter at Walmart

😎 It can provide speeds up to 15 MPH and travel up to 12-15 miles

😌 The 8-inch tyres are built for shock absorption, giving you a smooth ride

😀 It’s also portable thanks to its foldable design

Now $194.99 at Walmart

Serve up delicious ice cream, smoothies and milkshakes with the Ninja CREAMi. (Credit: Ninja)

🧋 The Ninja CREAMi lets you create ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and more

🧑‍🍳 Customize the flavor and texture by mixing in your favorite chocolate, nuts, candy, and fruit

🫵 One-touch programs allow you to easily create what you’re after

💰 Amazon Prime members can save $40

Now $159.99 at Amazon

Say goodbye to scooping up your cat’s poop. (Credit: Neakasa)

😲 The Neakasa M1 is an automatic self-cleaning litter box that looks like its from the future

🐈 The open-top design gives your cat plenty of room to do its business in comfort

🚽 The Neakasa M1’s self-cleaning system ensures your cat will always have a fresh and clean environment

👋 It also means you can say goodbye to messy and smelly waste disposal

Now $399.99 at Amazon

It pays to look after your teeth. (Credit: Oral-B)

🙌 Save 40% on the Oral B iO3 series electric toothbrush

🪥 It removes 400% more plague along the gumline than a manual brush

👍 Choose from three cleaning modes: daily clean, sensitive and whitening

🔋 Enjoy a long-lasting charge with the Lithium-ion battery

Now $59 at Amazon

Game on the go with this MSI laptop. (Credit: MSI)

😎 This gaming laptop from MSI is armed with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU

💨 It comes with an Intel Core i5-13420H processor and a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD IPS display

👏 You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD

🤏 The slim and light profile means it’s powerful but portable

Now $599 at Walmart

Kim Kardashian choose the colors for these special-edition Beats Studio Pro headphones. (Credit: Beats)

👄 The Beats Studio Pro x Kardashian headphones feature an iconic look

🎧 They fearture noise cancelling and personalized spatial audio

📱 They’re also compatible with Apple and Android phones

🔋 Enjoy up to 40 hours of battery life

Now $189.99 at Amazon

🖥️ One of LG’s best entry-level gaming monitors is on sale

🎮 The UltraGear 34GP63A-B Gaming Monitor can be yours for under $250

👾 It features a 34-inch QHD display, AMD FreeSync Premium, and 160Hz

💰 It’s one of Amazon’s hottest deals, so you’ll want to act fast

Amazon: LG 34-inch gaming monitor

Get in shape and stay motivated with the Pelotan exercise bike. (Credit: Peloton)

🚴 Smash your fitness goals with the Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike

🏋 You can rotate the touchsreen to move from cycling to floor exercises

🍿 You can also stream shows to the screen to keep you motivated

👉 A Peloton All-Access Membership must be purchased separately

Now $2,000 at Amazon

Don’t underestimate the power of a good cup of coffee. (Credit: Keurig)

👍 Save 50% on the Keuring K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

☕️ Brews multiple cup sizes: 6, 8 and 10 oz.

⏱️ You can get your cup of morning joe in less than a minute

🧹 Easy cleanup thanks to the removable drip tray

Now $49.99 at Amazon

The Govee outdoor lights are perfect for Halloween and Christmas. (Credit: Govee)

🤩 The Govee Permanent Outdoor lights include 75 scene modes

☔️ They’re also IP67 waterproof so they can handle the weather

🎄 Light up your home for special occasions like Christmas and Halloween

🗣️ Use Alexa and Google Assistant to control your lights

Now $179.99 at Amazon

Dyson’s refurbished program is a great way to save. (Credit: Dyson)

🎀 The Dyson Airwrap can curl, wave, smooth or dry without using extreme heat

👍 It comes with a range of attachments for different hair types

💨 Attracts and wraps hair using only air

🧐 Professinally inspected, tested and cleaned by a performance managed seller or supplier

Now $249.99 at Walmart

The iPad Mini is still a fantastic tablet. (Credit: Apple)

😲 The iPad Mini 64GB model with WiFi is just $349.99 at Amazon

🔥 That’s a saving of 30% and the lowest-price we’ve ever seen

✏️ Works with Apple Pencil (2nd gen) and includes an 8.3-inch liquid retina display

🔒 Again, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get this deal

Now $349.99 at Amazon

We loved the Pixel 8 with its AI camera. (Credit: Google)

Free yourself from expensive carrier contracts with this unlocked Google Pixel 8

Powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip, it features cutting-edge photo and video features

Use AI to change people’s expressions so everyone is smiling in a photo

The battery can last over 24 hours with Extreme Battery Saver turned on

Now $402.80 at Amazon

With an Amazon Fire TV Stick and Xbox Game Pass, you don’t need a console. (Credit: Amazon)

☁️ Play the best Xbox Series X games via the cloud with this awesome Fire TV stick deal

🎮 Get an Xbox controller, one month’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $74.99

💰 That’s a saving of $51.98 if you’re a Prime member

🛜 You’ll need to have good internet connection if you want to stream Xbox games

Now $74.99 at Amazon

Get six Blink cameras with this amazing deal. (Credit: Amazon)

📷 Create a wire-free home security system with these Blink Outdoor 4 cameras

👁️ See and speak using the Blink app and experience infrared night vision and two-way audio

🚨 Enhanced motion detection sends alerts to your phone in case of intruders

👉 Includes six Outdoor 4 cameras, one Sync Module 2 hub, 12 AA lithium batteries, six mounting kids, one USB cable, and one power adapter

Now $179.99 at Amazon

Amazon’s kid-friendly tablets are perfect for children. (Credit: Amazon)

🔥 Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablets are on sale during Prime Day

👍 You can get the Fire HD 8 Kids, Fire HD 8 Pro for $69.99

👌 The Fire HD 8 is also just $54.99 and features more RAM, an improved camera and generative AI capabilities

🧒🏾 A subscription to Amazon Kids+ is included, which lets children access thousands of books, games, videos, and apps

Amazon: New Fire HD 8 Kids

Amazon: New Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

Amazon: New Fire HD 8

Amazon has knocked more than $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. (Credit: Samsung)

👨‍⚕️ Keep your health goals on track with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

❤️ You can also get sleep insights and detect any heart-related abnormalities

📱 Syncs with your other Galaxy devices for further functionality

📏 See even more on Samsung’s largest watch display yet

Now $169.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 4K The Frame can transform into a convincing piece of art. (Credit: Samsung)

👍 You can get the Samsung 4K The Frame 55-inch TV with a Teak Bezel for just $977.99 at Amazon

💰 That’s a saving of $667.99 and 41% off

🤯 The Samsung The Fame TV can transform into your own personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV

🧐 The Teak Bezel snaps on to make The Frame TV look even more convincing

Now $977.99 at Amazon

Cook almost anything with this 10-in-1 pressure cooker. (Credit: Instant Pot)

👨‍🍳 Pressure cook, slow cook, warm food, bake a cake and steam with this Instant Pot cooker

😋 28 program settings let you find a perfect selection of meals to make

🏡 Cooks for up to 8 people, perfect for meal prepping or larger families

🤤 Pressure cook to save time or slow cook for traditional recipes

Now $99.99 at Amazon

Get your steps in while you’re at your desk. (Credit: DeerRun)

😱 You can get an under desk treadmill for $89.99

💰 Save a further $10 when use apply the coupon before checkout

🤫 It has a powerful and quiet motor and supports up to 265 pounds

🏃 It’s quick enough that you can use it for running

Now $89.99 at Amazon

The roborock S8 Pro vacuums, mops, drys and self empties. (Credit: roborock)

🧽 You can forget about cleaning with the roborock S8 Pro vacuum

😍 It basically does it all: mopps, drys, vacuums and self-emtpies

🤓 It’s smart enough to identify unknown objects on the floor

🗺️ LiDAR navigation and 3D mapping generate detailed cleaning maps

Now $899.99 at Amazon

Find out where the pin is with this rangefinder. (Credit: Callaway)

🏌️‍♂️ This highly accurate laser rangefinder accounts for elevation changes and measures the angle of include/decline

🔎 Equipped with 6x magnifcation

⛳️ Lock onto the pin up to 300 years away

💼 Comes with a premium molded hard carry case

Now $149.99 at Amazon

Power all your devices, and then some. (Credit: Anker)

🔋 The Anker SOLIX C1000 can achieve 80% battery capacity in just 43 minutes

🔌 Delivers a massive 2400W output, enabling 99% of applicances to be powered

🌞 Harness the sun’s entergy with fast solar recharging

💰 This Amazon deal knocks $500 off the usual price

Now $499 at Amazon

Upgrade your TV audio with this Bose soundbar. (Credit: Bose)

👍 Add wide, natural sound to your TV with this Bose TV speaker

👌 2 angled full-range drivers deliver a more realistic, spatial audio experience

🗣️ It also enhanced dialogue, making it easier to hear people speaking

📱 Bluetooth connectivity also lets you stream your devices to the soundbar

Now $199 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is light, slim and durable. (Credit: Samsung)

🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is aimed at families

🔆 It’s got a bright, large screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 480 nits of brightness

👀 You can watch videos, play games and do more thanks to the upgraded chipset

👍 Multitasking is also a breeze thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 69 processor

Now $151.99 at Amazon

This officially-licensed Ford Bronco kid’s truck has it all. (Credit: Ford)

🎁 This unique and realistic Ford Bronco kids ride on truck is a great present

🛞 It boasts powerful performance to provide an exhilarating driving experience

👨‍💻 You can let your kids drive or control the car with a remote control

🎶 The truck features Bluetooth connectivity, FM radio, dual horns and a music player

Now $189.99 at Walmart

💰 Anker MagGo 3-in-1 is 20% off for Prime Day

💵 Get a foldable multi-charger for $88, cheaper than most multi-chargers

🪭 Folds together into one compact package

⚡ Comes with a 40W power brick as a bonus

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 for $88 (20% off)

🟦 $100 PlayStation giftcard for $87 🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $43 🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $43 🟩 $100 Xbox Gift Card for $86 ❎ 50% off Xbox Game Pass for $26.99 (Microsoft’s MSRP is now $60 for 3 months)

