Amazon Prime Day deals 2024

If there’s one thing that everyone can agree on, it’s that cat poop stinks. Real bad. It’s why cleaning out a litter box is an unpleasant experience for many, but it doesn’t have to be thanks to this amazing Prime Day deal.

Amazon has knocked 33% off the Neakasa M1 Open-Top Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box, a futuristic-looking throne for your cat to do its business in. It’s down to $399.99, saving you $200.

The good news is this litter box cleans itself, providing a fresh and clean environment for your cat after every use. It also means you don’t have to subject yourself to manually scooping up cat poop, as the Neakasa M1’s innovative “Pull and Wrap” system ensures waste is enclosed in an odor-blocking bag with just a pull, making litter box maintenance a breeze and keeping your home smelling fresh.

(Credit: Neakasa)

If that wasn’t reason enough to pick up the Neakasa M1, this high-tech litterbox can track your cat’s bathroom habits, alert you when you need to add litter, and reduces litter tracking thanks to its soft, clean mat to keep your floors pristine.

The Neakasa M1 is designed to fit almost every cat, from trim 2.2-pound felines to chunky 33-pound moggies. There’s even a special kitten mode so the new member of your family is catered for.

If my cat hadn’t thankfully mastered the art of pooing and peeing outside (good girl), I’d be picking up the Neakasa M1 Open-Top Self-Cleaning Litter Box this Prime Day.

