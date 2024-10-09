👋 The Roborock Qrevo lets you say goodbye to menial cleaning tasks

😍 It does practically everything: it cleans, vacuums, drys, and empties itself

🐶 It even lets you interact with your pets and responds to voice commands

👉 It’s currently 29% off for Prime Members, and you can save a further 5% by applying a voucher before checkout

Do you enjoy vacuuming, mopping, and drying? If you said no, you must jump on this robot vacuum deal at Amazon.

Amazon Prime members can get the Roborock Qrevo Master Robot Vaccum and Mop for 29% off, saving $400. You can save a further 5% by applying the coupon before checkout, bringing the total price down to $949.99.

That may seem like a big investment but just think of all the hours you’ll save as the robot scoots around your home doing all the mundane tasks we all put off. Honestly, that’s priceless.

The Roborock Qrevo can handle almost every surface: carpet, marble, wood, tile, and upholstery. It provides comprehensive edge and corner cleaning and powerful suction, and the sophisticated mopping system leaves your floors spotless.

(Credit: Roborock)

It also has a fun feature that lets you interact with your pets with real-time video calls and two-way voice interaction. The Roborock includes automatic pet recognition so they won’t come to any harm when it’s cleaning up.

If that wasn’t enough, the Roborock has a built-in intelligent voice assistant. Say, “Hello Rocky” and you can start or pause cleaning, adjust modes, and summon the vacuum.

With the Roborock, you’ll never need to pick up a vacuum, mop, dust brush, or drying cloth ever again. This little guy will take care of everything while you put your feet up or sleep soundly at night.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.