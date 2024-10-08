Image credit: Apple

🎧 Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for their lowest price yet

💲 You can snag these earbuds for just $168.99, which is 32% off

🎵 The buds feature great sound quality, six hours of battery life, and ANC

🏃‍♂️ You better move fast - it’s a hot deal, and Amazon might run out of stock

Amazon: AirPods Pro 2 for $168 (32% off)

Amazon Prime Day is always full of surprises, but we weren’t expecting this one: right now, you can get Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 at a ridiculously low price of $168, 32% off their original price of $249. This marks the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the earbuds, matching the Prime Day price from this past July.

For that kind of money, you’re getting some of the best earbuds on the market (assuming you’re an Apple user, of course). The AirPods Pro 2 feature a comfortable design with silicone ear tips to match your own ear’s shape and size, as well as powerful drivers that deliver solid sound quality for jamming out to all of your favorite songs (yes, I’m taking this opportunity to promote my current favorite song, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help”).

The buds offer Active Noise Cancellation that can remove 2x more background noise than the previous AirPods Pro, as well as a transparency mode that can dynamically lower the volume of noisier things around you. The Apple H2 chip drives the experience, delivering clearer sound quality, better voice isolation during phone calls, and all the smart features you’d expect from AirPods like Dolby Atmos spatial audio, head-tilting controls, Siri, Find My support, and more.

Also: This M2 MacBook Air Prime Day deal is an absolute steal at $749

Image credit: Apple

Apple also recently updated AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C port so you can use the same charger as your iPhone to juice them up. What’s more, AirPods Pro 2 will gain a new clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature so you can use your earbuds as proper hearing aids. It’s one of the coolest features Apple has ever added to its headphones, and you’ll only find it on AirPods Pro 2.

In addition, the AirPods Pro 2 are sweat and dust-resistant thanks to an IP54 certification. I can personally vouch for using these puppies in the gym; I take them every time I visit Planet Fitness to get my workout in, and I’ve never had an issue with them falling out or conking out due to sweat. They also have solid battery life with up to six hours of endurance on a full charge.

If you’re eyeing up these earbuds for yourself or a loved one this holiday seaon, we recommend picking them up pronto. It’s one of Amazon’s Prime Big Deals, which means stock could run out before you know it.

Amazon: AirPods Pro 2 for $168 (32% off)