💻 The MacBook Air with M2 is on sale for Prime Day

💰 It’s reached the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the laptop

🌈 You can get it in all four colors

💾 You’ll save even more if you upgrade the storage

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and many great deals are floating around on some of our favorite devices. One particular deal involves Apple’s MacBook Air, which has been reduced to the lowest price we’ve ever seen it drop to.

Right now, you can save $150 on the MacBook Air with M2, bringing its price down from $999 to $749. We used to see the old MacBook Air with M1 go for the same price around Prime Day and Black Friday, but now that it’s been retired from Apple’s laptop line, the M2 MacBook Air has taken the baton, and it’s an incredible deal.

On Amazon, you can get the MacBook Air with M2 at the $150 discount in all four colors, including Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray. The $749 price will get you 256GB of storage which is generally fine for lighter workloads. If you need to double up on space, you can get the 512GB model for $949, which is $250 down from its original price of $1,199.

In addition, Amazon has a bundle where you can get the MacBook Air with M2 along with three years of AppleCare+ for $928, down from $1,178. If you’re buying this laptop as a gift for someone this holiday season, it might be worth investing in some extra protection since accidents can (and will) happen.

Whether you’re upgrading from an M1 MacBook Air or some other laptop, the M2 MacBook Air is a solid upgrade. It includes Apple’s redesigned chassis with a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and the M2 chip which has proven to be plenty powerful for most people. It may not be the shiny new M3 as you’ll find in this year’s 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, but my college-attending little sister can attest that the M2 offers plenty of horsepower for anything

The MacBook Air will last up to 18 hours on a full charge, and it comes with a 1080p FaceTime camera so you’ll look good on all of your video calls. What’s more, the laptop is compatible with all of the Apple Intelligence features coming in a future update to macOS Sequoia. Things like writing tools, notification summaries, and a revamped Siri experience are on the way, so if you pick up the M2 MacBook Air, you’ll reap all those benefits.