E3 2023 is officially canceled, meaning the biggest trade show for video games – the Electronics Entertainment Expo – won’t happen as planned in Los Angeles this June. It’s a sad day for nostalgic video game expo fans, but it’s not unexpected news.

🎮 Further reading: I dive into what it was like 20 years ago – at E3 2003 – to explain what today’s younger generation is missing out on and what trends led to E3’s failure. More…

Pros

✅ 💰The best Galaxy A-series phone at just $450

✅ 🗃️ MicroSD card slot on the back of the SIM tray!

✅ 🔋 5,000 mAh battery bests the S23 and S23 Plus

Cons

❌ 📸 No telephoto camera

❌ ⚡ No wireless charging or reverse wireless charging

❌ ⚙️ Chipset has yet to be tested

Samsung Galaxy A54 pre-order deal

Samsung Galaxy A54 pre-orders launched this week, and I got some hands-on time with the new affordable Android phone before its official April 6 release date, and yes, it comes with the microSD card slot everyone wants in their device. The early verdict: if the higher-specced flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is way out of your budget, then this well-priced $450 alternative is worth a look. More…

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple AR/VR/IRL

🍎 Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote will be on June 5, 2023

📱 Expect previews of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 macOS 14 and tvOS 17

🥽 Apple is rumored to show off a mixed-reality headset, RealityPro

🆓 Free online sessions for Apple developers and students with limited in-person experience at Apple Park

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Bing-bong

🤨 More adverts are coming to the Bing AI chatbot

📣 Microsoft announced the changes in a blog post

🤔 It hasn’t been revealed exactly where the ads will appear

📜 Early glimpses suggest they’ll be inserted as citations

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSVR 2 sales

📉 Research firm IDC predicts PSVR 2 sales will hit only 270,000 by April

😬 Sony wanted to ship 2 million devices in its launch window

💰 IDC reckons the headset’s high price is deterring consumers

🥽 The Meta Quest 3 might have more luck later this year

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: the ‘Air’ equivalent

💻 7 new Lenovo laptops announced this week, and we tested them all

📆 The Yoga 7i launches in April, while the Slim Pro laptops launch in May

🤩 Lenovo Slim Pro 9i with Mini LED is the star of the series

🤼‍♂️ Rivals Apple’s MacBook Air and Pro in terms of performance and price

🎮 Lenovo LOQ, its affordable gaming laptops, were announced last week

“The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i screams ‘I’m a creator-centric laptop.’”

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny

🥤 Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the star of the show

🔫 Alongside Meet Your Maker and Tails of Iron

📅 They’ll be up to claim from April 4

🤑 Don’t forget the PS Plus discount code

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Now & Apple Pay Later

🍎 Apple Pay Later is launching in the US on iPhone and iPad devices

💵 Finance online and in-app purchases ranging from $50 to $1,000

⏲️ Split purchases into four payments spread over six weeks

🫰No interest and no fees, but banks may charge insufficient fund fees

✉️ Invites roll out today and to all eligible users in the coming months

