Sony has announced the next batch of PS Plus free games coming to all tiers of its subscription service.

Leading the pack is Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The LittleBigPlanet spin-off is a 3D platformer featuring the series’ usual crafty environments and fabric-stitched worlds. It drops the 2.5D platforming of the mainline games in the series, as well as the emphasis on user-created levels, in favor of more traditionally linear levels. It supports up to four-player co-op, too, and is a good family gaming pick.

It’s joined by Meet Your Maker, an early-access post-apocalyptic FPS with a heavy emphasis on base building. You’ll whip up a maze of traps and enemies to run through on a dungeon run and can share your creations with others. You can also team up with other players to either build levels or play those from others. Every level in the game has been made by the community.

Finally, Tails of Iron is an RPG with a big focus on punishing combat. It’s hand-illustrated, although doesn’t look to share many similarities with Pentiment in any other respect.

All three games will be available to claim by PS Plus members (of any tier) between April 4 and May 1.

If you’re not currently subscribed, use our PS Plus discount code for a bit of money off.

While Sony’s revamped PS Plus isn’t an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate killer, and the current PlayStation Plus Premium games list could do with plumping up, the platform’s cheapest tier, Essential, is a handy way of acquiring new monthly games.