The Last of Us has finally arrived on PC and brought a whole bunch of performance issues and bugs with it.

Over on Steam, The Last of Us Part 1 currently has a “mostly negative” user review rating, with 66% of reviewers branding it as “not recommended”. Many users complain of frequent crashes, extended loading times, drops in framerate and glitches during cutscenes.

The sentiment on The Last of Us subreddit and forum Resetera aren’t much better, with players highlighting similar performance issues. Some are particularly frustrated that after fully downloading, the game goes through an inexplicit shader-building screen in the main menu that lasts hours.

Naughty Dog has responded on Twitter, saying: “we've heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you've reported.

“We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches.”

The developer also released a web page recording known issues of the PC port. Although brief, it does match the complaints of Steam reviewers, including the long shader loading times.

The Last of Us Part 1 first arrived on PS5 last year to glowing reviews. The long-anticipated PC port was originally slated to release on March 3, before Naughty Dog delayed the launch by a few weeks to make sure the “PC debut is in the best shape possible”.

It’s expected that many PC players will be coming to the series for the first time, and the recent success of The Last of Us TV series has only stirred up more excitement for the port. According to the official Steam charts, The Last of Us Part 1 is the second top-selling game on Steam (by revenue) this week.

Buggy ports and remakes are frustrating at the best of times, but this looks doubly bad coming so soon after the lauded Resident Evil 4 remake.