(Credit: Naughty Dog)

If you’re enjoying The Last of Us TV show, which has been a hit with critics and viewers alike, those without a PS5 will be pleased to know The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC on March 3.

The game – which is a ground-up remake of developer Naughty Dog’s classic PS3 title – came to PS5 in September last year, and I commended its gorgeous graphics, accessibility features, and amazing audio in my The Last of Us Part 1 review.

However, if you’ve already played the game before, which was also remastered on PS4 in 2014, the $70 asking price was too much to stomach for many. Perhaps that’s why we didn’t see The Last of Us Part 1 in the most downloaded PS5 games in 2022.

Interestingly, and probably to the chagrin of many PS5 owners, Ellie and Joel’s adventure across an apocalyptic America will only cost $50 to experience on PC, which is a significant saving on what PlayStation 5 owners have to pay. If Sony had sold it for that price on PS5, people may not have deemed it to be a “cash grab” ahead of its release.

If you’re still on the fence when it comes to The Last of Us Part 1, a free two-hour trial is available to PlayStation Plus Premium members. Once your time is up, you can purchase the game and carry on your save file.

PC players have enjoyed Sony’s change of stance, as it’s slowly begun releasing more PlayStation exclusives on Steam and the Epic Games Store. PC players have already been treated to God of War (2018), Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and soon, Returnal on February 15.

Naughty Dog hasn’t shared the upgrades PC players can expect, but if it’s anything like previous PlayStation titles it’s likely the game will support higher frame rates, ultra-wide displays and various additional graphical effects.

It remains to be seen whether Sony will decide to bring The Last of Us Part 2 over to PC in the future. The sequel is still only available on PS4, though PS5 owners can enjoy a 60fps frame rate boost when playing on Sony’s current-gen console.