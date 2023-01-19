Acclaimed roguelike shooter Returnal won’t be a PS5 exclusive for much longer, as it’s finally making its way to PC on February 15.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog after many months of speculation and leaks, Returnal will be hitting PC with a couple of added features, including Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR that let you up the frame rate without compromising resolution.

Returnal will also support ray-traced shadows and adds in ray-traced reflections for the first time.

Also new are two resolution options: the Ultrawide 21:9 and the Super Ultrawide 32:9. That’ll be handy for anyone packing the best gaming monitors and who wants to see neon bullet trails flying about in all their glory, but it’s not all about visuals. The PC port also has options for 3D audio or 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound. Fortunately, many of the best PS5 headsets and best Xbox Series X headsets are also compatible with PC, which makes enjoying audio fidelity on your desktop gaming rig that bit easier.

Even more welcome is that Returnal’s PC version will support all of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features. The game makes big use of that extra layer of texturing, although you’ll need to play with the gamepad wired up to your PC if you want to take advantage of them. You’ll also be able to play with a mouse and keyboard.

As we previously saw, the game’s taking no prisoners when it comes to specs. As well as demanding a monstrous RTX 3080 Ti for the highest textures and ray tracing, it needs a minimum of 16GB RAM and comes with a 32GB recommendation if you want to experience it to its fullest. You’ll rarely find such high recommended specs in even the most graphically intensive games, with the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite only requiring 16GB.

If you don’t have the gaming rig ready to run it, it’s still worth picking up on PlayStation – so long as you’ve been able to secure a PS5 restock, that is. We reckon Returnal is one of the best PS5 games, and love it for its great use of the PlayStation 5’s unique feature and moreish persistent roguelike twist. A good game to play if you like the idea of surviving against countless swarms of enemies.