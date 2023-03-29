➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple WWDC AR/VR/IRL

🍎 Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote will be on June 5, 2023

📱 Expect previews of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 macOS 14 and tvOS 17

🥽 Apple is rumored to show off a mixed-reality headset, RealityPro

🆓 Free online sessions for Apple developers and students with limited in-person experience at Apple Park

The Apple WWDC 2023 keynote date is Monday, June 5, 2023, meaning we will get our first glimpse of the next version of all of Apple’s software – and likely some new hardware – in a little more than two months. An in-person experience will take place at Apple Park, while developer sessions streamed for free online through June 9.

Tim Cook at Apple WWDC keynote (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

What to expect from Apple WWDC 2023

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will preview the big software updates for iPhone, Mac and other Apple devices. This will be your first chance to check out iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 macOS 14 and tvOS 17 before they launch later this year. Apple typically launches beta versions of some of its software – initially for developers at WWDC and then a public beta a few weeks later – to test out ahead of time.

Sometimes Apple unveils brand new hardware at its WWDC keynotes – I got to attend in person when the company previewed the first Apple HomePod and iMac Pro. This year, Apple is widely rumored to showcase its mixed-reality headset with combined AR and VR capabilities, representing strong competition with the Sony PSVR 2, the Meta Quest Pro, and HTC Vive XR Elite.

We’ve covered the recent news that Apple Pay Later is coming to US consumers throughout this year, so expect Apple CEO Tim Cook and company to give you an update on that rollout. No, you shouldn’t expect a new flagship iPhone at this particular Apple event (the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date is still expected in September 2023), but new iOS features do tell us where Apple is headed with its future hardware. Stay tuned for full WWDC 2023 coverage from The Shortcut in the coming weeks.