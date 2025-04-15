😬 GameStop will have limited supplies of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories like the camera, Pro Controller, and microSD Express cards

👏 However, each GameStop store is expected to receive around 100 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for launch on June 5

📈 That’s a lot more units than usual for a console launch

✋ Nintendo aims to avoid panic buying and combat resellers by ensuring sufficient production to meet demand

While we wait for Nintendo to share the official Switch 2 pre-order date, a new rumor suggests that Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and games will be in limited supply at GameStop stores.

According to Nintendeal, GameStop sources say accessories like the Nintendo Switch 2 camera, Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and microSD Express cards will be "extremely limited". Physical games will also be in short supply, though that’s less of an issue for those who prefer to buy digital.

However, a healthy supply of Nintendo Switch 2 stock should be available on June 5, with each store receiving around 100 units of the console. That might sound small, but it's far more than usual for console launches.

I used to work at GAME in the UK, and we received around 15 to 20 consoles during the PS4 and Xbox One launches. Most of these consoles were also reserved for in-store pre-orders, which led to several days of waiting for more units to come in and a few disgruntled patrons.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa had previously said the company would avoid the same sort of frantic panic buying we saw when the PS5 and Xbox Series X launched because customers would be able to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 from retail stores.

“Last year and the year before, we were unable to produce sufficient quantities of Nintendo Switch hardware due to a shortage of semiconductor components, but this situation has now been resolved,” Furukawa explained. “At present, we do not believe that the shortage of components will have a significant impact on the production of the successor model.”

Furukawa also said that this was the most effective way to combat resellers and scalpers.

“As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce sufficient numbers to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year,” said Furukawa.

Nintendo has also set strict criteria for those looking to pre-order the Switch 2 from the My Nintendo Store on May 8. You need to have had an active Nintendo Switch Online account for two years, have racked up at least 50 hours of playtime before April 2, and be subscribed to Nintendo's mailing list. Even then, it's no guarantee you'll receive an invite to pre-order.

As for other stores, we're still waiting for a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date – though we've made some predictions. We've also shared our top tips when pre-ordering a Switch 2, including only buying accessories and games once you've secured the console.

