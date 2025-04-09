Sony’s new entry-level Mini LED TV, the Bravia 5 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 Sony announced pricing for its new Bravia 2 II, Bravia 5, and Bravia 8 II 4K TVs

📺 Sony Bravia 5 in 55- to 98-inch starts at $1,699

🖥️ Sony Bravia 2 II in 55- to 75-inch starts at $699

🎬 Sony Bravia 8 II in 55- and 65-inch starts at $3,499

Sony has announced pricing for its new lineup of 2025 TVs, including the Bravia 8 II, Bravia 5, and Bravia 2 II. The price news dropped one hour after Samsung’s 2025 OLED and Frame Pro prices were revealed.

It’s clear Sony is swinging for a new audience with its entry-level Mini LED Bravia 5 TV and direct LED Bravia 2 II TV, which both hit lower price points than we’ve ever seen from Sony before. However, the Sony Bravia 8 II starts at a staggering $3,499 for a 55-inch TV, commanding the highest asking price of any TV so far in 2025.

Sony Bravia 5 Mini LED

First up, the entry-level Sony Bravia 5 starts at $1,699 for a 55-inch TV. That makes it about $200 cheaper than Sony’s mid-range Bravia 7 we reviewed last year. The price isn’t as low as we were hoping, but this TV offers a lot for PS5 Pro and Switch 2 gamers with a fantastic Mini-LED backlight, 120Hz refresh rate, plus ALLM and VRR to keep gaming responsive and smooth.

The Sony Bravia 5 will be available in 55- to 98-inch screen sizes, and its release date will be announced later.

55" Sony Bravia 5: $1,699

65" Sony Bravia 5: $1,799

75" Sony Bravia 5: $2,399

85" Sony Bravia 5: $2,999

98” Sony Bravia 5: $6,499

Sony Bravia 2 II LED

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Sony Bravia 2 II starts at $699 for a 55-inch TV set, making this one of Sony’s most affordable TVs ever. That price places it in the same ballpark as the TCL QM6K and the new FireOS-powered Hisense U6QF. Of course, those two competing sets use Mini LED backlights as opposed to the Sony Bravia 2 II’s direct LED backlight. The Sony Bravia 2 II has much more going for it, with a strong upscaling chip, plus ALLM and VRR support for consoles and PCs.

Sony hasn’t announced a release date for the Bravia 2 II, but it will be available in 55- to 75-inch screen sizes starting at $699.

55" Sony Bravia 2 II: $699

65" Sony Bravia 2 II: $799

75" Sony Bravia 2 II: $1,099

Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Sony has announced that the Bravia 8 II will start at $3,499, a staggering $500 more than the Sony A95L it’s meant to replace. It’s also much more expensive than the $1,999 Bravia 8, but this price jump might be due to the increase in complexity of switching from a white-OLED to a quantum dot OLED panel. What’s more worrying is the Sony Bravia 8 II is $1,000 more expensive than its closest rival, the flagship LG G5 OLED evo. The tariffs delaying the Nintendo Switch 2 preorders and inflating the price of all technology could also be to blame, but Sony hasn’t specified that this is indeed the case.

Pricing aside, from our Sony Bravia 8 II hands-on review, we can tell you the QD-OLED TV looks amazing in person. The brightness hits hard for a fantastic contrast against the TV’s pure blacks. It also has adaptive calibrated modes for the two most popular streaming apps, Netflix and Prime Video, as well.

The Sony Bravia 8 II will be available in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes only. Sony has yet to announce a launch date for its new QD-OLED TV.

55" Sony Bravia 8 II: $3,499

65" Sony Bravia 8 II: $3,999

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.