📣 Hisense announces its 2025 ULED 4K TV lineup with four new Mini LED models

📺 Hisense’s new entry-level U6QF switches to Amazon FireTV OS

🎮 The Hisense U7QG jumps to 3,000 nits and dimming zones with a 165Hz panel

🔆 The Hisense U8QG bumps up to 5,000 nits and dimming zones, and 4.1.2 channel speakers

🤖 The Hisense U9QG now comes in a smaller 65-inch size while feauting better speakers and new AI picture calibration and superresolution

↔️ The Hisense U6QF, U7QG, and U8QG now come in 100-inch screen sizes

Hisense has revealed its 2025 ULED TVs, including the new U9QG, U8QG, U7QG, and U6QF. All four models are Mini LED TVs boasting up to 5,000 nits of brightness and 5,000 local dimming zones, plus three of the TVs in the lineup come in up to 100-inch screen sizes. Hisense TVs have classically been affordable and often available at a deal price, so lets dive into the new lineup.

Hisense U6QF

Hisense’s usual entry-level TV is switching to Amazon’s FireTV OS with the U6QF. Hisense has been a silent partner with Amazon, making possibly the only decent-looking FireTV available on the e-tailer, but this is the company’s first U-series TV to jump ship from the Google TV OS.

Aside from the new software, the U6QF promises to be great for gaming, with a native 144Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports for the PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and gaming PCs. It also has Game Mode Pro and support for ALLM and VRR. You also get Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive support for HDR games and video, plus 2.1 speakers with a built-in subwoofer.

The Hisense U6QF will be available later this year in 55- to 100-inch screen sizes, and pricing will be announced later.

Hisense U7QG

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Next, Hisense calls the U7QG its TV for gamers. Compared to the U6QF, it bumps up the native frame rate to 165Hz while also upgrading the screen with MiniLED Pro technology and an AGLR-Antiglare low-reflection panel. Gamers can also further push the frame rate to 288Hz with Game Booster, which halves and then virtually doubles the resolution for a higher FPS. It also supports VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Gaming, and FreeSync Premium Pro.

The Hisense U7QG features a 3,000-nit panel with 3,000 dimming zones. It also features 60W 2.1.2 multi-channel speakers for Dolby Atmos sound. Hisense is shipping new AI features with its TVs, but instead of adding chatbots like the LG G5 OLED evo or click-to-search like Samsung, the Hi-View AI Engine Pro gives you one-click picture calibration. We haven’t seen it in action yet, but it’s a big feature if it works as promised.

Hisense hasn’t released pricing yet, it has promised it will be sub-$1,000. This TV will also be available in 55- to 100-inch sizes later this year.

Hisense U8QG

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Hisense U8QG turns up the brightness to 5,000 nits with 5,000 lighting zones. This higher-end TV also adds an even louder 82-watt Dolby Atmos. 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system. The refresh rate stays at 165Hz native, but the MEMC available on this TV should make motion look smooth, and Hisense promises lightning-fast response times. Otherwise, the Hisense U8QG also offers Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced, and it’s available in up to 100-inch screen sizes.

We’re waiting for ​​Hisense U8QG prices to release, but it’ll be available in up to 100-inch screen sizes later this year.

Hisense U9QG

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

While the rest of Hisense’s lineup is getting bigger screen sizes, the Hisense U9QG will actually be available with a smaller 65-inch screen for the first time – on top of the usual 75- and 85-inch sizes. The Hisense U9QG has also inherited the ULED-X’s side-mounted speakers, giving it a 105W 5.1.2 sound (4.1.2 for 65-inch) system for CineStage X Surround, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual X.

The U9QG also features Hisense’s highest-tier Hi-View AI Engine X chipset, which can optimize brightness, contrast, and color accuracy in real-time. This chipset also adds more AI features, including an AI 4K Upscaler, AI Super Resolution, AI Noise Reduction, AI Local Dimming, AI HDR Upscaler, and AI Depth Enhancer.

The Hisense U9QG will release later this year in 65- 75- , and 85-inch sizes with pricing to come later.

Up next: Samsung 2025 Neo QLED 4K TVs and 8K TVs start shipping today at these prices

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.