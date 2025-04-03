📺 Sony introduces a new entry-level Bravia II 4K TV

💡 Features a direct LED panel

⚙️ X1 processor, and Google TV OS powers 4K upscaling

🎮 4K 60fps gaming ready with ALLM, VRR, and eARC

Along with the new mid-range Sony Bravia 5 and top-tier QD-OLED Sony Bravia 8 II, Sony has introduced a new entry-level Bravia 2 II 4K TV.

If you were like me and thought, wait there was a Bravia 2 I? The original Bravia 2 was introduced to markets outside the United States. The Bravia 2 II is a 4K direct LED TV, a decent upgrade over the previous edge-lit model.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Sony Bravia 2 II might only be a 4K 60Hz TV, but it supports ALLM, VRR, and HDR10 + HLG, so it should be perfect for the Nintendo Switch 2. It also sports Sony X1 processor and Google TV OS to upscale content to 4K. Given how excellent Sony’s upscaling chips have been in the Sony Bravia 7 and Sony X90L, I feel confident that the Bravia 2 II will

The Sony Bravia 2 II will be available in 43- to 75-inch screen sizes. Although, Sony won’t announce pricing until Spring 2025, this looks like a solid entry-level TV that will give Hisense’s new 2025 ULED TVs some stiff competition.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.