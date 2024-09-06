👀 Sony just quietly shared the PS5 Pro’s design

🥳 The company shared a PlayStation 30th Anniversary image

🤔 In it, you can see the rumored PS5 Pro’s design

🔜 Sony is expected to announce the PlayStation 5 Pro this month

Sony inadvertently confirmed the PS5 Pro’s design, as eagle-eyed users noticed a console in its PlayStation 30th Anniversary image.

The PS5 Pro design was previously shared by insider billbil-kun on Dealabs, which showed a design language similar to that of the PS5 Slim. The console featured prominent side grills, and a sketch was produced based on the system’s final retail packaging.

However, we know now that the PS5 Pro will adopt the leaked design, as Sony included a faded silhouette of the upcoming PlayStation in its 30th Anniversary image.

The image contains silhouettes of Sony’s past PlayStation products, but users noticed the PS5 Pro hidden behind the company’s iconic PlayStation logo.

The PS5 Pro in Sony’s image matches the previously leaked design. (Credit: Sony)

There can be no doubt it’s the PS5 Pro and not some mistake, too, as the PS5 Slim can be spotted in the same image.

Sony is expected to release the PS5 Pro in the next few weeks, with a release date tipped for the end of November. PS5 Pro pre-orders will also go live this month, with the price rumored to be between $599 and $699.

A PS5 Pro announcement could be followed by a reveal of Nintendo’s next home console. The Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly be shown this month, with a launch scheduled for sometime after March 2025.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary celebrations

Sony has said it will celebrate PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary with a new free trial version of Gran Turismo 7, one of the best PS5 games. The upcoming release will be geared toward players of all skill levels and will include some of the favorite cars, tracks, and race events from the very first GT game.

Sony plans to release digital game soundtracks for God of War, God of War 2, God of War: Ghost of Sparta, Twisted Metal, Starhawk, and Unit 13 on streaming platforms like Spotify.

What’s more, Sony is launching a collection of products called “Shapes of Play,” crafted by the team behind the design of PlayStation consoles.

Sony just launched Astro Bot, a game that celebrates the company’s illustrious history with aplomb. We described it as “the game PS5 has been crying out for” in our Astro Bot review.

