Manufacturers invested heavily and then quickly abandoned 3D technology, but Samsung is bringing it back with its new Odyssey 3D gaming monitor – and you don’t need to wear any glasses.

Like the Nintendo 3DS, which created a convincing glasses-free 3D effect over a decade ago, Samsung’s monitor promises to deliver lifelike 3D images from 2D content using a lenticular lens on the front panel combined with its innovative light field display (LFD) technology.

The Samsung Odyssey 3D gaming monitor will also utilize eye-tracking and view-mapping technology to optimize the 3D experience, ensuring you always get the best effect possible.

One of the first games to benefit from Samsung’s new 3D monitor is Krafton’s upcoming inZOI, a life simulation game with realistic graphics.

inZOI is a realistic Sims-like game. (Credit: Samsung)

The Odyssey 3D can switch between 2D and 3D modes and comes in 27-inch and 37-inch sizes. The display resolution is 4K, with a rapid 1ms gray-to-gray response time and a 165Hz refresh rate for a silky-smooth experience.

The Samsung Odyssey 3D also features an ergonomic design, with a height adjustment stand, tilt capabilities, FreeSync Premium, one DisplayPort 1.3, and two 2.1 HDMI ports – perfect for playing 120fps PS5 games and 120fps Xbox Series X games.

I was a big fan of 3D, despite its problems, so it’s great to see Samsung pushing the technology again. Glasses-free 3D has always been the end goal, and if the Samsung Odyssey can eliminate the usual problems that plagued 3D content in the past – crosstalk, ghosting, a narrow sweet spot – this could be my dream gaming monitor.

Samsung also announced three more monitors in its Odyssey lineup: the Odyssey OLED G8, the Odyssey Neo G9, and the Odyssey OLED G9. They’re available for Gamescom 2024 attendees to try out.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.