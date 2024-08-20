💥 The Atari 7800+ is a blast from the past

🕹️ It brings the classic retro console into the 21st century

🆕 New games will be released alongside the console

🙌 It can also play Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges

After the success of the Atari 2600+, Atari and Plaion are releasing the Atari 7800+ – a faithful recreation of the Atari home console originally released in 1986, modernized for the 21st century.

The Atari 7800+ can be hooked up to the latest and greatest TVs and monitors thanks to a HDMI input, and is a scaled-down, compact version of the console that will represent the childhood of many gamers.

The console comes with the CX78+ Wireless Gamepad, the two-button controller Atari released with the original 7800 in Europe, and a brand new title, Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest. The game is a sequel to Crystal Castles and is presented on a specially designed 7800 cartridge.

You can purchase another CX78+ for $34.99 and the CX40+ wireless joystick, which works on the Atari 2600+ and new 7800+, for $34.99 if you’d like to participate in some local multiplayer.

Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest isn’t the only new game Atari and Plaion are releasing. It’ll be joined by 10 new Atari 7800+ and 2600+ games, including official releases of popular homebrew games. Each game includes a color-printed user manual and will be available for $29.99.

New Atari 7800+ and 2600+ games

The Atari 7800+ games include:

Asteroids Deluxe

Bounty Bob Strikes Back

Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest (included with the console)

Berzerk

Frenzy

Space Duel

And the Atari 2600+ games include:

Caverns of Mars

Epyx Game Collection

M Network Collection

RealSports Collection

Speaking of cartridges, the Atari 7800+ plays both Atari 2600 and 7800 game cartridges, with “near-perfect compatibility” with original and third-party Atari games. It sounds like there may be an odd hiccup in certain titles, but nothing that should take you out of the experience.

The Atari 7800+ is scheduled to be released in winter 2024 and is available to pre-order now for $129.99. If you’d rather play retro games and enjoy simpler times, the Atari 7800+ will be a more tempting proposition than Sony’s upcoming PS5 Pro – and a lot cheaper, too.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.