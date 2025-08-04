(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

😱 A truck full of Samsung's new Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 foldable phones has been stolen from London Heathrow Airport in the UK

😬 The stock inside the truck was reportedly worth nearly $10 million also contained several thousand Galaxy Watch 8 models, plus S25 and A16 phones

🙏 Samsung did have insurance on the items inside, so the financial loss may be smaller than anticipated

👏 The Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have both seen noteworthy upgrades against their predecessors, and have received high praise from reviewers

Samsung's brand new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 foldables have been immensely popular with reviewers and general consumers, arguably more so than previous generations.

However, popularity might have gotten the better of the devices as a truck containing 5,000 of the phones, along with a range of other Galaxy devices, has been stolen.

According to Korean outlet Yonhap News TV, a truck with 5,000 Z Fold 7 and Z Flip handsets along with 5,000 Galaxy Watch 8 models and older devices, including Galaxy S25 and A16 phones, has been stolen near London Heathrow Airport.

The truck was reportedly stolen after it was moved to a warehouse after arriving at the airport, with a total worth of 13.3 billion won, or $9.6 million. The package was insured by Samsung, so monetary losses may be lessened.

It is unclear if any Samsung devices were recovered after British police launched an investigation and found the container.

We particularly enjoyed Samsung’s new phone as you'll see in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, and called it the "new standard of foldable phones". It’s larget screen impressed, as did its more powerful camera and lightweight, thin design that makes it feel more like a 'normal phone'.

The Z Flip 7 has also seen some noteworthy upgrades that we experienced when we went hands-on with it, including a much larger cover display and slightly beefed-up internal battery, as well as a faster processor.

This also isn't the first report in a while of high-value tech items being stolen, as nearly 3,000 Switch 2 consoles were stolen from a truck in Colorado. The theft amounted to a potential $1.4 million loss for Nintendo.

