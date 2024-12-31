(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

💰 A more affordable Galaxy Z Flip is reportedly on the way

📱 An industry analyst claims it’ll have the same screen as the Z Flip 6

📅 It could launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in 2025

✍️ The phone’s name will reportedly be “Galaxy Z Flip FE”

Samsung is gearing up to introduce new foldable phones in 2025, and one of them could be a more affordable take on the Galaxy Z Flip series. According to rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip FE could ship alongside the Z Flip 7 next year, with a handful of cutbacks to lower the price and make folding phones more accessible to consumers. The latest rumor suggests what kind of screen it’ll have, which will reportedly be identical to the Z Flip 6.

Galaxy Z Flip FE rumors

According to industry analyst Ross Young on X, the Galaxy Z Flip FE will have the same 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen as the Z Flip 6. That means it’ll still be a pretty big phone when you unfold it, which is the biggest advantage of using a foldable phone. The screen also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR.

What’s unclear is whether the Z Flip FE will retain the Z Flip 6’s 3.4-inch cover screen. It’s unlikely the display would grow on this cheaper model, but there’s always a chance it could shrink back down to the 1.9-inch panel as seen on the Z Flip 4. Right now, all that remains a mystery.

Other Galaxy Z Flip FE rumors we’ve heard include some specifications, like 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone might also ship with an Exynos 2500 processor, the same chip rumored to make it into the Z Flip 7 in some markets. If chip consistency is a thing around the world, I’d bet that the Z Flip FE gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite in the United States, but that’s just a guess.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip FE, and Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year. If previous years are any indication, the foldables will likely land sometime in July or August, well after the Galaxy S25 series launches.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.