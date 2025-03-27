📱 Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge just popped up online

🌈 All three color options are on full display thanks to the leak

🤏 The device is one of Samsung’s thinnest of all time and will go up against the iPhone 17 Air

💰 It’s expected to launch next month for around $1,000

Shortly after the device appeared as a dummy in a new video, the Galaxy S25 Edge colors have leaked in a fresh set of renders courtesy of WinFuture. Samsung’s ultra-thin smartphone, which is expected to measure about 5.84mm thin, will ship in three different colors, according to both this leak and previous reports. This comes over two months after we saw the S25 Edge for the first time and a few weeks after it made an appearance at MWC 2025 in Barcelona.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, leaked in three colors. (Credit: WinFuture)

The leaks show off the three colors that Samsung will reportedly release with the Galaxy S25 Edge: Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Silver. All three are pretty standard finishes compared to the shades Samsung uses for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra colors. That being said, they do look pretty good, especially the Titanium Icy Blue model.

Of course, the color names confirm that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be made out of titanium. It’s expected to come with a sleek profile of 5.84mm. For context, the regular Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm while the rumored iPhone 17 Air is said to be 5.5mm.

The renders showcase the same design we’ve seen in the past, with thin bezels around the screen and a pill-shaped camera bump housing the dual cameras. The sensors are rumored to consist of a 200MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide, while the display will measure 6.7 inches.

Under the hood, we expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage (if not more). There will also reportedly be a 3,786mAh battery.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will likely ship in April. Pricing is expected to land around $1,000, although the exact figure is unclear.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.