The curved Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 with a 240Hz refresh rate has been one of our favorite gaming monitors, so much so that we gave it an Editor’s Choice Award at last year’s CES. It’s even better now that Amazon has it on sale at its lowest price yet.

Today, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is more than $600 off on Amazon. Its price has been fluctuating between $920 and $990, but it normally has an MSRP of $1,599. In fact, that was the OLED gaming monitor’s price on Amazon Prime Day, according to The Shortcut’s pricing data.

Why it’s a great OLED gaming monitor

I’ve tested the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 – every inch of its 49 inches. Its gaming specs make it a sound choice for PC and console gamers, even if not every one of the best PS5 games takes up the full ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. There’s room to spare and when Sony PS5 Pro launches, if more games support 32:9 and 21:9, you’ll be set.

Better yet, you can fill the QHD 1440p monitor with two 16:9 screens at once. Say you want to watch YouTube and play a game at the same time. You can have two inputs at their native resolution. It’s a multi-tasking work and gaming monitor at its core.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 specs get better: DisplayHDR True Black 400, HDMI 2.1, 0.03ms response time, AMD Freeync Premium Pro, and, best of all, a gaming-ready 240Hz refresh rate. This curved OLED gaming monitor with an 1800 curvature has an adjustable stand (you can also VESA mount this thing) and LEDs on back.

More Samsung deals this week

The Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor isn’t the only Samsung deal this week. When writing my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review this week, I found there’s a new deal: Save $322 on the 512GB Flip 6 – it’s the same price as the 256GB model ($120 value) and comes with a $200 Amazon gift card.

A similar deal went live when my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review was published. Save $420 on the 512GB Fold 6. It comes with a $300 Amazon and has double the base 256GB storage. At the top of our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, you’ll see that Samsung itself, not Amazon, has the best deal on the new top-of-the-line smartwatch, but Amazon has a Galaxy Watch 7 discount, offering a $50 freebie.

This is Samsung’s effort to attract buyers before the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch on August 13. We just saw a big leak of the Google Pixel 9 Pro colors this week, and it seems like Samsung might have some tough a competitor even before the iPhone 16 colors launch in September.