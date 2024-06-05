😣 PSVR 2 is missing out on yet another big VR title

👔 Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded is coming to Meta Quest 3 exclusively this summer

🙏 PSVR 2 is in dire need of new games

📆 Thankfully, Sony recently announced that PSVR 2 PC support is coming in August

It’s been a good couple of weeks for PSVR 2 owners. Sony announced it was giving away five free PSVR 2 games, but only to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, and that PC support is coming on August 7. You can also save $100 on a PSVR 2 and the PSVR 2 Call of the Mountain bundle until June 12 as part of Sony’s Days of Play sale.

However, the biggest problem that continues to plague the PSVR 2 is a lack of must-have games. And now it’s missing out on another title that many would have liked to play.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded is heading to Meta Quest 3 this summer for $29.99, and it’s exclusive to Meta’s headset. Reloaded promises to include dual-wielding, a cel-sharded art style, enhanced interactively, an overhauled UI, new movement options, and more.

PSVR 2 is being overlooked more frequently these days, despite the headset only being on sale for over a year. We’ve seen EA Sports WRC, Assassin’s Creed Nexus, Power Wash Simulator, and Rec Room all skip Sony’s headset in favor of other platforms.

The PSVR 2 also lost one of its few exclusives in C-Smash VRS, which came to the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and PICO 4 on April 4.

Still, the ability to use PSVR 2 on PC will at least let PlayStation VR2 owners access thousands of new games if they have a powerful PC. Sadly, several of the PSVR 2’s features like HDR, haptic feedback, eye tracking, and the headset’s rumble won’t work when playing on PC, which is disappointing. You’ll also need to purchase an adapter for $59.99 and a DisplayPort 1.4 cable.

