Rec Room co-founder Cameron Brown said the company “can’t justify” bringing its social VR app to PSVR 2, even though the game is available on PS5 and the original PlayStation VR.

As spotted by Upload VR, Brown took to Reddit to share the developer’s current plans for the game but conceded it won’t be coming to PlayStation VR2 anytime soon.

“No current plans to bring [Rec Room] into PSVR 2. We’ve looked into it, it’s a non-trivial port, and we haven’t found a way to make it make economic sense.

“In an ideal world, we would love to bring [Rec Room] to PSVR 2, but we can’t justify the cost based on the numbers. Sucks I know, but that’s the truth.”

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Rec Room snubs PSVR 2

😔 PSVR 2 won’t receive a port of Rec Room

💰 The company has said it can’t justify the cost

🤔 Rec Room is coming to Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro

😓 Rec Room is another recent example of a game skipping Sony’s headset

UploadVR reached out to Rec Room for further comment and received the following statement:

“Cam is correct. We’re not working on a PSVR2 port right now. Would we in the future? Sure, if it makes sense for the business. We’ve worked with Sony for years and have had a lot of successful collaborations there. We’re always looking to broaden the number of platforms Rec Room is available on and plan to keep expanding the number this year.“

Funnily enough, Rec Room is coming to the Apple Vision Pro, a headset that costs $3,499, is yet to be released, and isn’t solely designed for gaming.

We’re rapidly approaching the first anniversary of the PSVR 2, but the PS5 headset hasn’t been the breakout hit many expected. Sony has also been noticeably absent in creating first-party titles for its VR headset, only releasing Horizon Call of the Mountain, a Gran Turismo 7 patch and Firewall Ultra.

There are currently no first-party PSVR 2 games announced, and Sony recently shut down First Contact Entertainment, the studio behind the aforementioned Firewall Ultra.

Recently we’ve seen PSVR 2 miss out on major VR titles such as PowerWash Simulator and Assassin’s Creed Nexus, and it appears that trend might continue if games like Rec Room can’t justify the cost of porting its title to Sony’s headset.

Despite healthy PS5 sales, Sony hasn’t shared how well the PSVR 2 is doing. It was outpacing the original PSVR 2’s launch sales, but it’s hard to imagine that pace has continued after a lack of support from Sony and the high PSVR 2 price of $549.