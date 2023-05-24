After failing to mention PSVR 2 sales in its earnings report last month, Sony has now shared how many PlayStation VR 2 units it’s sold – and it’s better than many expected.

Early estimates predicted Sony had sold at least 270,000 units, which was a far cry from its two million unit target, and suggested PSVR 2 was off to a slow start. However, we now know PSVR 2 sales are just shy of 600,000 units after six weeks of being on sale.

Sony recently held a Business Segment Meeting that revealed some interesting details on the company’s plans and sales data. Slide 18 in particular shows that, compared to the original PlayStation VR, the PSVR 2 is outselling Sony’s first foray into virtual reality by 8% across the same release period. Sony eventually sold around five million PSVR units during its time on sale.

The Japanese electronics giant also highlighted some big PSVR 2 games that are on the way, including Beat Saber, Resident Evil 4, Synapse and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.

Looking at the graph Sony provided, it’s clear momentum has dipped the longer the PSVR 2 has been on sale. I still think the PSVR 2 price is a stumbling block for many, and Sony needs to offer more functionality for the headset, like letting PSVR 2 play 3D movies. Ultimately, though, it’s quality games that will really help drive sales.

The PS5 VR headset launched on February 22, 2023, with over 40 PSVR 2 games, including VR updates of some of the best PS5 games like Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village. However, I’ve since questioned whether ‘Is PSVR 2 already dead?’ due to Sony’s recent radio silence and lack of enticing games. I also think PSVR 2 is held back by many of the pitfalls inherent in VR technology as a whole.

We’re expecting to hear more about upcoming PlayStation VR2 games during today’s PlayStation Showcase, which takes place at 1 pm PT / 12 pm ET / 9 pm GMT / 10 pm CET. You can watch the show on YouTube or Twitch.

The showcase is expected to last over an hour and promises to outline everything that PlayStation gamers can look forward to in the near future.