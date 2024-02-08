Sony’s PSVR 2 headset is rapidly approaching its first anniversary on sale, and one of the biggest criticisms it’s faced is the lack of exclusive titles.

Unfortunately, one of the PSVR 2’s more notable exclusive games, C-Smash VRS, is heading to the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and PICO 4 on April 4, all of which are more affordable than the PlayStation VR2.

C-Smash VRS is a reimaging of the iconic Sega Dreamcast game Cosmic Smash, which was also available in arcades. It was released exclusively on PSVR 2 last year and was generally well-received.

The game will find a larger audience when it releases on Meta Quest 2, and its fast-paced gameplay lends itself well to headsets that are wireless and allow full-body movement.

The PSVR 2 is fine in this regard, but I’ve found the wire can be intrusive when playing roomscale games. It’s why I prefer to enjoy PSVR 2 games you can play sitting down.

C-Smash developer RapidEyeMovers has said that players across all platforms will be able to access global leaderboards on April 4, and that cross-platform multiplayer is also in the works.

There’s a lot of talk and the importance of exclusive games right now amid the news that Xbox exclusives might be coming to PS5. The PSVR 2 price is $549 and you need a PlayStation 5 to use it, which costs $459 for the PS5 Slim Digital Edition. With a slim library of games compared to the likes of the Meta Quest 2 and 3, Sony’s headset is proving to be a hard sell for many.

Sony announced two new PSVR 2 games during its latest State of Play, Metro Awakening and Legendary Tales, but we’ve only seen three titles from PlayStation Studios: Horizon Call of the Mountain, a PSVR 2 update for Gran Turismo 7 and Firewall Ultra, whose developer has now been shut down.

It doesn’t look like that situation will change during 2024, prompting many to wonder, is PSVR 2 already dead?