🤔 Sony’s PSP 2 is in development but is further out than some people thought

👀 More evidence has emerged that a PlayStation Portable 2 is coming

👍 It follows Microsoft all but confirming it would release an Xbox handheld

📆 Nintendo’s Switch successor is due to release next year

A PSP 2 is unlikely to challenge the Nintendo Switch 2 or Valve’s Steam Deck soon, as Digital Foundry’s John Linneman admitted that Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 and follow-up to the PS Vita is “further out” than he actually thought.

Speaking about a recent Bloomberg article that said the PSP 2 was in the “early stages” of development, Linneman confirmed that the tech experts at Digital Foundry had heard rumors about a new PlayStation Portable.

“We actually heard about this handheld some months ago from a couple of sources, specifically. We’re not in the business of leaking things, but it’s interesting that this finally, sort of, started to make its rounds because it sort of confirmed what we’d seen and heard off the record about this existing.”

Linneman believes that a PlayStation handheld is in development, and that future of consoles could offer a portable device and a traditional home system. However, the PSP 2 sounds like it’s a long way off.

“To me, this strengthens the notion that they’re very much working on something. This article [Bloomberg’s report] makes it seem further out than I actually thought. I think there’s prototype stuff out there, possibly. There’s still a lot of questions for this, but it does seem like this future of offering a handheld and a home console option is very likely at this point.”

Microsoft’s head of Xbox Phil Spencer recently admitted that an Xbox handheld is also “a few years out”, though it’s something the company is interested in. It’s fair to say the phenomenal success of the Nintendo Switch has caught the attention of Sony and Microsoft, and it’s also led to a surge of portable handheld PCs, like the Asus ROG Ally X and Valve’s Steam Deck OLED.

Sony recently released the PlayStation Portal, a Remote Play streaming device that lets you play PS5 games away from the TV. The handheld became more appealing after a new software update, which allows it to play games via the cloud. However, you’ll need a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription and your experience will vary depending on your internet speed.

