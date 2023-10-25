Here’s an odd quirk about the upcoming PS5 Slim. If you purchase the PS5 Slim Digital Edition and the detachable disc drive (which is sold separately for $79.99), you’ll need an internet connection to install it.

That’s according to the new PS5 Slim retail box, which includes a warning that says “Internet connection required to pair Disc Drive and PS5 console upon setup”. That’s rather strange for a hardware add-on and goes against the appeal of physical media.

However, in this day and age, and especially if you already own a PS5 Slim Digital Edition console, you’ll likely rely on having a permanent internet connection already. It does raise the uncomfortable prospect that installing the drives will now be dependent on Sony ensuring it keeps the activation servers live over time.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 Slim disc drive

🤔 You’ll need an internet connection to install the PS5 Slim disc drive

⛔️ A warning on the new retail box says “Internet connection required to pair Disc Drive with PS5 console”

💰 The PS5 Slim Digital Edition costs $449 and the drive add-on costs $79

📏 Sony’s PlayStation 5 Slim is 30% smaller overall and comes with 1TB of storage

The PS5 Slim’s main attraction is obviously its smaller frame, but this isn’t the first design decision that has left some people scratching their hands. Not only is the PS5 Slim Digital model more expensive, but those who want to stand the console vertically will have to pay $29.99 for a stand, which is sold separately.

And as pleasing as the disc drive add-on is, you’ll actually end up paying a lot more over time if you choose the PS5 vs PS5 Slim Digital model. The PS5 Digital Edition costs $399, but the PS5 Slilm Digital Model is $449. Throw in the disc drive, and you’ll wind up spending $530 in total, which means you’d have been better off paying $499 for the disc version anyway.

The PS5 Slim is set to launch in November, but we’re still waiting for a confirmed date from Sony. It joins a bevy of new hardware releases from Sony, including the PlayStation Portal, PS5 earbuds, PS5 Pulse Elite headset and PS5 Accessibility controller.