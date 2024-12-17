(Credit: Square Enix)

One of the best PS5 Pro games that really shows what Sony’s new console can do is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Thanks to PlayStation 5 Pro’s PSSR tech (PlayStation Super Sampling Resolution), Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth received a transformative upgrade. The blurry, low resolution present in the game’s performance mode was replaced with a pristine, 60fps image on PS5 Pro, something that just isn’t possible on the regular PlayStation 5.

However, developer Square Enix revealed at The Game Awards 2024 that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PC on January 23, 2025, just 11 months after its timed-exclusive PS5 release.

And while the game will benefit from the usual PC enhancements like higher frame rates, VRR, better textures, and DLSS support, Square Enix also announced that the game’s flat lighting – which has often been criticized by technical experts – is getting overhauled.

Judging from the following screenshots, the new lighting model is a clear improvement. Unlike with many PS5 Pro enhanced games, you don’t need to be a professional pixel peeper to see the difference the new lighting model makes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

(Credit: Square Enix)

It’s surprising that Square Enix has gone above and beyond for the PC version, but it might be because both Final Fantasy 16 and Rebirth underperformed on PS5 in terms of sales.

There’s a slim chance Square Enix will bring the new lighting model to the PS5 Pro version, but it probably would have done so already while creating a PlayStation 5 Pro update. You’ll also need a fairly powerful PC to get Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looking its best on PC, so bear that in mind.

Still, it’s rather difficult for PS5 Pro owners to see one of its best games looking noticeably better on PC so soon, especially as the PS5 Pro only released in November for $699.99.

