The Game Awards 2024: time, nominees, winners and announcements
The Game Awards 2024 should deliver a ton of exclusive reveals and surprises
📆 The Game Awards 2024 takes place on Thursday, December 12
👀 Tune in at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT in the US, and on December 13 at 12:30am GMT / 1:30am EST
🎬 Expect world premiere trailers for new and previously announced games
⭐️ The Game Awards 2024 will also feature several celebrity appearances
The Game Awards 2024 includes a star-studded lineup and promises to deliver world premiere trailers, live performances and prizes for viewers.
The Game Awards 2024 will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and brings together game developers and players to celebrate gaming’s position as the most immersive form of entertainment.
A host of famous faces will be in attendance, including Snoop Dogg, Aaron Paul, Ella Purnell, and legendary developer Hideo Kojima.
In terms of what to expect, we already know that there will be a global reveal of Mafia: The Old Country, a new trailer for Borderlands 4, and Tekken 8’s fourth DLC character will be announced.
We’ll round up every announcement once the show is over, including The Game Awards 2024 winners.
How to watch The Game Awards 2024
The Game Awards 2024 takes place on Thursday, December 12, at 7:30pm ET and 4:30pm PT in the US, and on December 13 at 12:30am GMT and 1:30am EST in the UK and Europe.
You can watch the show via the video embedded below or on The Game Awards’ YouTube channel.
The Game Awards 2024 nominees and winners
While millions of people tun into The Game Awards 2024 to catch the exclusive announcements and reveals, those in the industry and players alike also care about the award winners. Here are all The Game Awards 2024 nominees. We’ll add the winners once they’re announced.
Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Neva
Best Score and Music
Astro Bot
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Innovation in accessibility
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo 4
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars Outlaws
Games for impact
Closer the Distance
Indika
Neva
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best ongoing
Destiny 2
Diablo 4
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
Best community support
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man’s Sky
Best independent game
Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50
Best debut indie game
Animal Well
Balatro
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire
Best mobile game
AFK Journey
Balatro
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Meta: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
Best action game
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Stellar Blade
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best action/adventure
Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silender Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best fighting
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
Multiversus
Tekken 8
Best family
Astro Bot
Princess Peach: Showtime!
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire
Best sim/strategy
Age of Mythology: Retold
Frostpunk 2
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
Best sports/racing
F1 24
EA Sports FC 25
NBA 2K25
Top Spin 2K25
WWE 2K24
Best multiplayer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best adaptation
Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Like A Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most anticipated game
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Grand Theft Auto 6
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
Best esports game
Counter-Strike 2
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Valorant