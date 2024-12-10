(Credit: The Game Awards)

📆 The Game Awards 2024 takes place on Thursday, December 12

👀 Tune in at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT in the US, and on December 13 at 12:30am GMT / 1:30am EST

🎬 Expect world premiere trailers for new and previously announced games

⭐️ The Game Awards 2024 will also feature several celebrity appearances

The Game Awards 2024 includes a star-studded lineup and promises to deliver world premiere trailers, live performances and prizes for viewers.

The Game Awards 2024 will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and brings together game developers and players to celebrate gaming’s position as the most immersive form of entertainment.

A host of famous faces will be in attendance, including Snoop Dogg, Aaron Paul, Ella Purnell, and legendary developer Hideo Kojima.

In terms of what to expect, we already know that there will be a global reveal of Mafia: The Old Country, a new trailer for Borderlands 4, and Tekken 8’s fourth DLC character will be announced.

We’ll round up every announcement once the show is over, including The Game Awards 2024 winners.

How to watch The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 takes place on Thursday, December 12, at 7:30pm ET and 4:30pm PT in the US, and on December 13 at 12:30am GMT and 1:30am EST in the UK and Europe.

You can watch the show via the video embedded below or on The Game Awards’ YouTube channel.

The Game Awards 2024 nominees and winners

While millions of people tun into The Game Awards 2024 to catch the exclusive announcements and reveals, those in the industry and players alike also care about the award winners. Here are all The Game Awards 2024 nominees. We’ll add the winners once they’re announced.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best ongoing

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best community support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best independent game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best debut indie game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best mobile game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Meta: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best action game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best action/adventure

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silender Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best fighting

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Best family

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best sim/strategy

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best sports/racing

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like A Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most anticipated game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best esports game