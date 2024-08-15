(Credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 16 is a PS5 exclusive, but those days may be numbered. The game might finally come to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S consoles – if a forum poster is to be believed.

Resetera forum member NateDrake (thanks, Xbox Era), who has revealed insider information in the past, responded to a post that said, “If more Xbox games are going over, I think it’s only fair Final Fantasy comes back in. I’ve already played them on PS5 but it’s not fair when Xbox is loading exclusives and all the fans want in return is FF16!”.

NateDrake replied: “FF16 on Xbox is going to happen. Just waiting for Square to announce it.”

Square Enix recently brought Final Fantasy 14, its popular MMO, to Xbox after years of rumors and false dawns. The Japanese publisher has seen a significant hit to its bottom line in recent years, with many blaming exclusivity deals for its poor sales. It prompted it to claim it would “aggressively pursue” a multiplatform strategy for its biggest games, which could include a port of Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, another PS5 exclusive, also failed to meet the publisher’s expectations. And while it may be coming to PC, an Xbox version would help the game reach a larger audience and put more money in Square Enix’s pocket.

Microsoft has been more open to bringing some of the best Xbox games to PS5. It ported Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Grounded, and Hi-Fi Rush and a Forza Horizon 5 PS5 release could be announced at Gamescom 2024.

Final Fantasy 16 was released on PS5 on June 22, 2023. The game is due to arrive on PC and received favorable reviews upon release.

