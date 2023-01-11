➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 bundle

Sony looks set to announce a new PS5 bundle, as a previously unseen box containing the flagship console alongside two DualSense controllers has been spotted online.

The bundle, which is available for both the standard PS5 and Digital version of the console, was listed by Australian retailer EBGames with a February 3 launch date. Twitter user @Zuby_Tech spotted the listings before they were pulled from the site.

The standard PS5 bundle went up with a pre-order price of AU$894.95. That roughly converts to $620 (USD), offering a saving of around $20 next to buying the console and two controllers separately. While not a massive discount, it’s handy for anyone who reckons they’ll eventually pick up a second controller.

And most people will. The DualSense is still the best gamepad for the PS5 and one of the best PS5 accessories you can splash out on. As long as you’re not desperate for one of the other PS5 controller colors, this bundle looks like a good offer. But we’ll have to wait for Sony’s official announcement for a final price tag.

The company just recently revealed the PS5 has sold over 30 million units, despite a price hike last year. The increased take-up has been spurred largely by supply chain improvements that have made securing a PS5 restock much easier in recent months. Sony has even gone as far as to say that the PS5 stock shortage is over.

The year ahead looks just as rosy for Sony. The PS5 games list for 2023 is already filled with a couple of heavy-hitter exclusives, and with the PSVR 2 release date only a few weeks away, tailing the launch of the DualSense Edge, the coming year won’t be short of hardware releases either. Now the real challenge is weighing up whether you should buy the PS5 Disc vs Digital. Spoiler: we prefer the disc-based model.